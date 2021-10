Crypto News



The SEC’s approval of the fund, which will trade under the ticker BTCR, comes just days after the regulator delayed its decision on four bitcoin ETFs—GlobalX, WidsomTree, Kryptoin, and Valkyrie—to late November at the earliest. While the SEC kicks the crypto-can down the road, bitcoin ETF applications are piling up: on Friday, BlockFi filed for a bitcoin futures ETF, bringing the number of active pending applications to over a dozen.