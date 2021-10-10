Past 24 hours of performance of Shiba Inu

We have certainly witnessed the growing prices of Shiba Inu for a few days now, and it has gone up significantly

We have certainly witnessed the growing prices of Shiba Inu for a few days now, and it has gone up significantly. With the latest tweet of Musk, the prices have soared magnanimously and so has the discussion about the SHIB token gone up. Yesterday’s Floki post had already boosted the price of the token, and today there has been no going back. People are talking about the token and that is quite evident from the graph that SHIB is plotting with respect to the market. But if we look at the graph now, we can see a slight downfall in SHIBs performance over the day. The lowest price was incurred at $0.00002493, at 9:46 PM, IST.

The highest price achieved by SHIB during the day was $0.00003009.However considering yesterday’s price, the overall rise has been by 1%. Being a meme token, such an outcome was highly surprising, but with the promotional support from the key market players like Musk, it was fairly evident that people will talk about it and it will prove its worth. If such a high level of promotion goes on, then it can be predicted that this token will surely do wonders and will completely turn the tables on the fact that it was just a joke.

With every tweet posted by Musk, the token price surges several folds, and that shows how much influenced it is by the social platform. And now that people have got an idea, there is no stopping. Being a Dogecoin Killer, SHIb is supposed to do wonders if such a volatility continues. But being a highly risky token, anything can happen tomorrow, and it will be a mistake to judge its future based on its present outcome, as there is a very little amount of certainty that prevails in this industry as far as prices and volatility are concerned.

The fact is not unknown that the price of Shiba Inu has gone up by 216% over the past week, and has made its way into being one of the biggest 20 cryptocurrencies in the world, as far as its market value is concerned. Its value kept multiplying once it received Musk’s tweet which certainly served as a fuel for this Crypto token. It has surpassed its highest value in just the last 7-days, which is a commendable achievement.