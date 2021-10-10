Home Alt coins DOGE Co-Founder Silently Hints at Dogecoin, Tweeting About “Beanie Babies” Shooting to “Tens of Thousands of USD”
Alt coins

DOGE Co-Founder Silently Hints at Dogecoin, Tweeting About “Beanie Babies” Shooting to “Tens of Thousands of USD”

by admin
written by admin

Crypto News

Computer scientist Billy Markus, who founded Dogecoin together with Jackson Palmer in 2013, has taken to Twitter to talk about Beanie Babies toys surging in price from zero in 2007 to much higher in 2021.

From being worth “almost zero” back in 2007, according to Markus, who goes by a Twitter nickname Shibetoshi Nakamoto. Now, he has been told, the price of these toys is ranging near “tens of thousand dollars”.

“No one knows the future price of anything, folks”, he tweeted as if hinting at the prospects of Dogecoin.

🤣 it has been brought to my attention that, while libearty beanie babies were worthless in 2007, they are actually selling for tens of thousands right now so here comes the ol’ trademark ¯_(ツ)_/¯

— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) October 9, 2021

In a comment to this tweet, the DOGE co-founder did acknowledge, though, that he is not sure if anyone is buying these toys.

Hm or not actually selling just listings. Seems the value is between 0 and tens of thousands but who knows who is actually buying, if anyone

A Twitter user in the comment thread stated that this is a good analogue of crypto.

Still a good analogy of Crypto though haha

— Sue Becker (@SueBeck59914090) October 9, 2021



#DOGE #CoFounder #Silently #Hints #Dogecoin #Tweeting #Beanie #Babies #Shooting #Tens #Thousands #USD

Avatar of admin

Related Posts

Ethereum Rival Polkadot Marks Parachain Milestone With 25%...

Is ASTRO worth buying after its listing on...

Will MLN Hit $250 by the End of...

Dogecoin Is “Fun,” Ether Has the Most Upside

Polkadot (DOT) Records Double-Digital Price Spike Ahead of...

Expansion of Cardano in Africa is a ‘chance...

Bitqyck Founders Plead Guilty to Tax Evasion

Nobility introduces token on BSC, partners with David...

Sushi Launches $12.6M Liquidity Mining Program on Celo

Four Low-Cap Altcoins Erupt to New All-Time Highs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.