Crypto Horoscope for the week of 11 October 2021

New weekend and therefore new crypto horoscope, this time dedicated to the period 11 – 17 October 2021.

This period will be marked by two transits, namely Saturn returning direct in Aquarius from Monday 11, and the first quarter Moon in Capricorn on Wednesday 13.

For several months now, we have been devoting space to the crypto horoscope written by Stefania Stimolo, an expert in astrology and blockchain. You will find this analysis of your zodiac signs every Sunday only on The Cryptonomist.

With our “Reporting the Future” slogan, we wanted to playfully expand on this theme with this entertainment column.

The crypto horoscope

We called it crypto horoscope for the simple fact that it uses terminology that refers to the sector, but obviously it is not investment advice. So take it with a grain of salt and as a source of entertainment, just like any other horoscope.

Every week, precisely on Sunday, you will find an update for your zodiac sign and you will also be able to see how your ascendant is behaving.

