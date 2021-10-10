Artist Daniele Puppi enters the NFT world

Crypto News



Italian artist Daniele Puppi has decided to enter the world of crypto art with an NFT drop on the Foundation platform.

The work entitled “Elektrum” has a reserve price of 10 ETH and is part of the “Non-Euclidean spaces” series which, as the author describes, represent

“the hypothesis of site-specific works imagined in total freedom. Visions and ideas that have not yet been realized either due to the fact that the necessary technology does not yet exist or that there has not been sufficient project budgeting. We are what we imagine”. Daniele Puppi entered the NFT world

Who is Daniele Puppi

Puppi graduated from the Academy of Fine Arts in Rome in 1996 and in a few years he has seen his works exhibited all over the world, from Seoul to Paris passing through Australia, England, Brazil, America, Argentina and others.

In 2015, he took part in the famous Art Basel art fair in Miami and thanks to this he was also featured in several articles in Vogue, Time Out Rolling Stone, Artribune, Sky Arte, Ansa and dozens of other important magazines around the world.

Last June in Rome, he held an exhibition curated by Valentino Catricalà on the theme of the pandemic with “works that take the viewer into a sensory experience that reflects on the emotions experienced during the last year”, to quote a review by Artribune.

Why NFTs

Daniele Puppi, like so many other “traditional” artists, fashion houses, auction houses, musicians and so on are entering the non-fungible token sector this year.

After Beeple‘s record-breaking sale of $69 million last March, NFTs are conquering all sectors, from art to fashion, and more than $10 billion will be generated by non-fungible tokens in the third quarter of 2021 alone, which are staggering figures.