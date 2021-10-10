A Polygon-Ethereum bridge is bringing Aavegotchi NFTs to Rarible

Crypto News



A new Polygon to Ethereum bridge is helping bring Aavegotchi NFTs to the Rarible marketplace, the teams said in a release shared with CryptoSlate this week.

“One of our main goals at Rarible is to make sure that our vibrant community has access to all the amazing things happening in the space. Given the rising popularity of the play-to-earn model, and the love Aavegotchi ghosts have been getting, it made perfect sense to partner with Aavegotchi and bring their cutting-edge NFTs to the Ethereum ecosystem in mass for the very first time,” explained Alex Salnikov, Rarible’s Co-Founder and Head of Product.

“We’re excited to bridge the Rarible and Aavegotchi communities together, welcoming new collectors and gamers to the Rarible ecosystem,” he added.

What are Aavegotchis?

Each Aavegotchi is a DeFi-staked collectible NFT ghost, assigned with a randomized rarity score and traits. They are 100% on-chain playable NFTs. Gotchis can earn XP and swag up their look by equipping wearables and increasing the rarity to compete for player rewards in GHST tokens. The latest “rarity farming” event boasted over $1 million worth of rewards for the top 5000 Aavegotchis.

Aavegotchi’s native in-game NFT marketplace, Gotchi Bazaar, is the largest NFT marketplace on Polygon with more than $10.9 million in sales over the past month alone.

The wider community has been really waiting for Aavegotchi to arrive on Ethereum for a while now, and the wait is finally over. On Monday, Aavegotchis started migrating to Ethereum in mass for the first time through Aavegotchi’s built-in Polygon-to-Ethereum NFT bridge.

The launch also makes Aavegotchi one of the first NFT projects to originate on Polygon and bridge back to Ethereum. Rarible is thrilled to team up with Aavegotchi to become the new Ethereum home of choice for the Aavegotchi community.

Rarible.com users buying and selling items from the Aavegotchi collection will be eligible for 3x $RARI rewards for two consecutive weeks, starting this past Monday. The rewards are expected to increase trading activity across the Rarible.com marketplace, onboarding more users to explore the artistry of our fantastic creators.

Rarible has experienced massive success in the last year and this partnership is just one milestone among many in growing the Rarible community. For context, Rarible’s revenue growth since 2020 is projected to be up to 15x, amounting to up to $14 Million for 2021 revenue.