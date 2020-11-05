Global and Japan H Beam Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan H Beam market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan H Beam market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

H-beam steel is an economical section and high-efficiency profile with a more optimized cross-sectional area allocation and a more reasonable strength-to-weight ratio. It is named because its section is the same as the English letter “H”. Because all parts of the H-beam are arranged at right angles, the H-beam has the advantages of strong bending resistance, simple construction, cost saving and light weight in all directions, and has been widely used.

Segment by Type, the H Beam market is segmented into

Hot-rolled H- Beams

Welded H- Beams

Segment by Application, the H Beam market is segmented into

Building

Road & Bridge

Heavy Machinery

Marine

Railway

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The H Beam market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the H Beam market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and H Beam Market Share Analysis

H Beam market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in H Beam business, the date to enter into the H Beam market, H Beam product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

ArcelorMittal

China Baowu Steel Group

Nippon Steel Corporation

POSCO

JFE Steel Corporation

Shougang

Tata Steel

Yamato Steel

Tung Ho Steel

YEOU CHYR

China Steel Corporation

Gunung Steel Group

