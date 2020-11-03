Aortic Aneurysm Market Value Chain, Key Factor, Major Region Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

Global Aortic Aneurysm Market Research Report: Information by Type Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm, Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm, Product Stent Grafts, Catheters, Treatment Endovascular Aneurysm Repair, Open Surgical Repair, & End User—Forecast till 2023

Segmentation

The global aortic aneurysm market has been segmented into type, product, treatment, end user, and region.

By type, the market has been segmented into abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) and thoracic aortic aneurysm (TAA).

On the basis of product, the market has been divided into stent-grafts, catheters, and others.

By treatment, the market has been classified into endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) and open surgical repair (OSR).

Based on end user, the market has been categorized into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and others.

Get Sample Report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7776

Aortic Aneurysm Market Highlights:

The global aortic aneurysm market held a market value of USD 2,357.6 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period. An aortic aneurysm is an abnormal enlargement or bulging of the wall of the aorta. Aortic Aneurysm Market has two types such as an abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) and thoracic aortic aneurysm (TAA). An abdominal aortic aneurysm is an aneurysm in the part of the aorta that passes through the abdomen while thoracic aortic aneurysm is an aortic aneurysm that presents mainly in the thorax.

Some of the market growth factors include rising prevalence of tobacco smoking in the developed and developing countries, worldwide growing elderly population coupled with the increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases, favorable reimbursement scenarios for surgical treatment of aortic aneurysms, and mounting technological advancements in products. In contrast, the presence of low reimbursement rates in the developing countries and higher cost of aortic aneurysm treatment and devices are anticipated to hinder the market growth during the next five years.

Key Players:

Some of the spearheading players in the global aortic aneurysm market are

Medtronic plc

Cook Medical

Terumo Medical Corporation

Microport Scientific Corporation

MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG

Endologix Inc.

L. Gore & Associates

Lombard Medical Limited

JO0TEC AG (CryoLife Inc.)

and Cardinal Health Inc.

Regional Analysis

The global aortic aneurysm market has been segmented by region into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Based on region, the Americas would continue its supremacy over the forecast period attributed to the presence of sophisticated medical and healthcare infrastructure and major market participants, higher spending on the healthcare, and frequent launches of novel devices in the US and Canada. For instance, in 2015, Cook Group Incorporated launched its Zenith Alpha abdominal endovascular graft in Canada.

Europe would be the second-largest value contributor in the aortic aneurysm market due to the highest prevalence of tobacco smoking and the presence of favorable initiatives by several organizations to reduce the burden of aortic aneurysm. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that presently, Europe has the highest prevalence of tobacco smoking among adults (28%) and some of the highest prevalence of tobacco use by adolescents.

Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the fastest market growth during the forecast period due to growth in increasing geriatric population and prevalence of cardiovascular diseases & hypertension, and growing awareness about aortic aneurysm treatment, and developing healthcare infrastructure in India, China, and Australia. For instance, WHO reported that one million people in the World Health Organization Western Pacific Region die each year from cardiovascular disease caused by tobacco use and more than 1 in 5 cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke, result from smoking?

The Middle East & Africa has the least share of the global aortic aneurysm market. In addition, the major market share of the region would be held by the Middle Eastern region. Several studies reported that aortic aneurysm is very rare in the Middle East and very few lives are threatened by deadly aortic aneurysms annually in the Middle East region.

Browse Complete 100 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with 82 Respective Tables and Figures at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/aortic-aneurysm-market-7776

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]