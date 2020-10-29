Global End-Effector Gripper System Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global End-Effector Gripper System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global End-Effector Gripper System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A robot gripper is an end-effector or sometimes called end-of-arm tooling that is used on industrial robots for material handling, e.g., grasping, holding, lifting, moving and controlling materials. Robot grippers are very important tools because without it, industrial robot cannot be used in material handling application. Robot grippers are meant to replace human hands because they are very good for repetitive cycles, handling heavy loads, and operate under extreme temperatures and environments where human hands cannot operate. Since robot grippers are usually custom designed for its particular applications, utmost importance should be given to EOAT while designing.

The grippers are generally used for material handling during processing, palletizing, etc., where end effectors that can be used as tools serves various purposes. Such as, Spot welding in an assembly, spray painting where uniformity of painting is necessary. Generally, the gripping mechanism is done by the grippers or mechanical fingers. The number of fingers can be two, three or even as high as five.

Schunk

Festo

SMC

Robotiq

Zimmer

Destaco

EMI

IAI

Applied Robotics

Schmalz

RAD

FIPA

SAS Automation

Bastian Solutions

Soft Robotics

Grabit

End-Effector Gripper System Breakdown Data by Type

Electric Grippers

Pneumatic Grippers

Vacuum Grippers/Suction Cups

Magnetic Grippers

End-Effector Gripper System Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Semiconductor And Electronics

Food And Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Machinery

Logistics

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The End-Effector Gripper System market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the End-Effector Gripper System market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

