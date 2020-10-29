Global Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Device Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Device market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Device market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An indoor air quality monitor uses an internal sensor or sensors, to detect and track the amount of pollution in the air. These monitors can have different types of sensors to detect different types of pollution.

The Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Device market is driven by the factors such as growing popularity of smart homes, rising technological advancements in the field of indoor air monitoring devices, rising adoption of green building & smart home technologies and spiked penetration of smart across the globe.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AZ Instruments

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Siemens

Emerson Electric

3M

TSI

Ingersoll Rand

HORIBA

Testo

Aeroqual

Awair

Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Device Breakdown Data by Type

Fixed

Portable Monitors

Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Device Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Device market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Device market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

