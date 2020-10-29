Global Isolation Transformer Market Insights and Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global Isolation Transformer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Isolation Transformer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Isolation transformer is a transformer, which is used to transfer electrical power from an AC source to a device or equipment while isolating the device from the power source. An isolation transformer is basically used to protect the user from faulty equipment. Isolation transformer physically separates two electrical systems to avoid ground loops for safe and accurate measurement.
Rising use of sensitive equipment such as computers and awareness among people about the necessity for reliable power quality lead to an increase in demand for permanent electrical solutions. Also, the increasing implementation of microprocessor based components in automotive, medical equipment, electronics equipment and different industries will influence the market positively. The enactment of energy-efficiency norms and standards in many countries has bolstered the demand for isolation transformers to an extent. The expected growth in automotive industry, electrical industry and electronics industry will in turn drive the growth of global isolation transformer market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Isolation Transformer Market
The global Isolation Transformer market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Isolation Transformer Scope and Segment
Isolation Transformer market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Isolation Transformer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Johnson Electric Coil Company
Airlink Transformers Australia
ABB
NORATEL
RBaker
Lundahl Transformers
ATL Transformers
MCI Transformer
Isolation Transformer Breakdown Data by Type
Single-Phase Isolation Transformer Market
Three-Phase Isolation Transformer Market
Isolation Transformer Breakdown Data by Application
Healthcare industry
Consumer electronics
Aerospace industry
Automobile industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Isolation Transformer market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Isolation Transformer market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Isolation Transformer Market Share Analysis
