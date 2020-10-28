Global Ultra-pure Water Purification Units Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Ultra-pure Water Purification Units market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Ultra-pure Water Purification Units market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Ultra-pure water is water nearly or completely devoid of contaminants. Ultrapure water systems are an important component for laboratories across markets including manufacturing and the semi-conductor industry.
In the past several years, some manufacturers from USA have transport their production to Taiwan and China due to increasing labor cost. In Taiwan, manufacturers like Aquapro will export product to USA and Europe.
China is an large consumption market of ultra-pure water purification units. While most native manufacturers which can just produce low-end ultra-pure water purification units in the face of fierce competition from abroad and still has a gap with product imported.
In 2019, the global Ultra-pure Water Purification Units market size was US$ 422.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 456.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.1% during 2021-2026.
Ultra-pure Water Purification Units market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ultra-pure Water Purification Units market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Ultra-pure Water Purification Units market is segmented into
Common Ultra-pure Water Purification Units
High Quality Ultra-pure Water Purification Units
Segment by Application, the Ultra-pure Water Purification Units market is segmented into
Semiconductor industry
Pharmaceutical industry
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Ultra-pure Water Purification Units Market Share Analysis
Ultra-pure Water Purification Units market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Ultra-pure Water Purification Units product introduction, recent developments, Ultra-pure Water Purification Units sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
ELGA (Veolia Water Technologies)
Merck Millipore
Thermo Scientific
Sartorius AG
Aqua Solutions
Evoqua
PURITE
Aquapro
Aurora Instruments
ULUPURE
EPED
Chengdu Haochun
PALL
Biosafer
Hitech Instruments
Zeal Quest
