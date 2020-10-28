Global Floor Polisher Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Floor Polisher market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Floor Polisher market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Floor Polisher is meant to strip, buff, or polish certain larger flooring surfaces such as vinyl tile (vct), ceramic tile, or stone. The floor polisher is a multi-purpose rotary tool that can be used with attachments.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Floor Polisher Market

Global Floor Polisher Scope and Market Size

Floor Polisher market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Floor Polisher market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Floor Polisher market is segmented into

Concrete Floor Polisher

Stone Floor Polisher

Wood Floor Polisher

Other

Segment by Application, the Floor Polisher market is segmented into

Home

Industry and Commercial

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Floor Polisher Market Share Analysis

Floor Polisher market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Floor Polisher product introduction, recent developments, Floor Polisher sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Tennant

Nilfisk Advance

Powr-Flite

Mastercraft

BOSS Cleaning

Minuteman

Hawk Enterprises

NSS

Koblenz

Mercury

Pacific Floorcare

EDIC

IPC Eagle

Crusader

