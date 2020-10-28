Global DTH Drill Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global DTH Drill market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global DTH Drill market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
DTH Drill Bits is basically a mini jack hammer that screws on the bottom of a drill string. The fast hammer action breaks hard rock into small flakes and dust and is blown clear by the air exhaust from the DTH hammer.
DTH Drill Bits industry is relatively decentralized; the reason is the low requirement of technology, initial capital and the ability of worker. Major manufacturers of DTH Drill Bits are mainly in US, Europe and China.
DTH Drill Bits is now a mature technology, with many companies worldwide supplying the equipment and consumables needed. Some, such as Atlas Copco, Boart Longyear, Halco and Sandvik, supply world markets; others are regionally based, providing equipment that is compatible with machines from the major manufacturers.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global DTH Drill Market
In 2019, the global DTH Drill market size was US$ 1068.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1130.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.8% during 2021-2026.
Global DTH Drill Scope and Market Size
DTH Drill market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global DTH Drill market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the DTH Drill market is segmented into
DTH Drill Bits M30
Type II
Segment by Application, the DTH Drill market is segmented into
Mining and Quarry Industry
Waterwell Drilling
Construction
Oil & Gas Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and DTH Drill Market Share Analysis
DTH Drill market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, DTH Drill product introduction, recent developments, DTH Drill sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Drill King
EDM
Rock-Tech International
Bulroc
Mincon
Sandeep Drilltech
Mindrill Systems & Solutions
Rockmore
Dynadrill
Prodrill Equipment
