Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

An aluminum electrolytic capacitor, usually simply called an electrolytic capacitor (e-cap), is a capacitor whose anode (+) consists of pure aluminum foil with an etched surface, covered with a uniformly very thin barrier layer of insulating aluminum oxide, which operates as a dielectric. The electrolyte, which covers the rough surface of the oxide layer, operates as the second electrode, the cathode (-). E-caps have the largest capacitance values per unit volume compared to the two other main conventional capacitor families, ceramic and plastic film capacitors, but articulately smaller capacitance than similar sized supercapacitors.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to have a major share in the global market with 58%.

In 2019, the global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors market size was US$ 6634.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 7956.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2026.

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors market is segmented into

Solid Type Aluminum Electrolyte Capacitor

Non-Solid Type Aluminum Electrolyte Capacitor

The segment of non-solid type alumminum holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 85%.

Segment by Application, the Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors market is segmented into

Consumer Electronics Industry

Industrial Electronics and Lighting Industry

Computer and Telecommunications Related Products Industry

New Energy and Automobile Industries

Other

The consumer electronics hold an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 46% of the market share.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Share Analysis

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors product introduction, recent developments, Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Nippon Chemi-Con

Nichicon

Rubycon

Panasonic

Sam Young

Aihua

Man Yue

Jianghai

Lelon

TDK Electronics

Capxon

Elna

Huawei Group

Su’scon

CDE

HEC

KEMET

