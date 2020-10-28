Global Patrol Boats Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Patrol Boats market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Patrol Boats market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A patrol boat is a relatively small naval vessel generally designed for coastal defense duties. There have been many designs for patrol boats. They may be operated by a nation’s navy, coast guard, police force or customs and may be intended for marine (blue water) and/or estuarine or river (“brown water”) environments. They are commonly found engaged in various border protection roles, including anti-smuggling, anti-piracy, fisheries patrols, and immigration law enforcement. They are also often called upon to participate in rescue operations. Here we only cover the patrol boats that sailing in the coastal area or river, which commonly have a length less than 20 m.
The global anatomical models industry mainly concentrates in Europe, North America and China. The production enterprises are dispersed. The global leading players in this market are Fassmer, Maritime Partner AS, SAFE Boats, FB Design, Sunbird Yacht, Marine Alutech which only accounts for about 28 % of total production value. In Europe the market leaders are Fassmer, Maritime Partner AS, FB Design and Marine Alutech.
The increasing military expenditure, along with rising need for technologically advanced patrol boats is driving the growth of the market. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Patrol Boats Market
In 2019, the global Patrol Boats market size was US$ 210.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 346 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Patrol Boats Scope and Market Size
Patrol Boats market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Patrol Boats market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Patrol Boats market is segmented into
Small Patrol Boats
Medium Patrol Boats
Large Patrol Boats
Segment by Application, the Patrol Boats market is segmented into
Military
Police Patrol
Rescue
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Patrol Boats Market Share Analysis
Patrol Boats market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Patrol Boats product introduction, recent developments, Patrol Boats sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Fassmer
Maritime Partner AS
SAFE Boats
FB Design
Sunbird Yacht
Marine Alutech
BCGP
Connor Industries
PALFINGER MARINE
HiSiBi
Willard Marine
Asis Boats
South Boats IOW
LOMOcean Design
Grup Aresa Internacional
Changzhou FRP Boatbuilding
Boomeranger Boats
Kvichak
Gladding-Hearn
Titan Boats
