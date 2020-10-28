Global Slewing Bearings Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Slewing Bearings market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Slewing Bearings market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-slewing-bearings-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Slewing bearing is a rotational rolling-element bearing that typically supports a heavy but slow-turning or slow-oscillating load, often a horizontal platform such as a conventional crane, a swing yarder, or the wind-facing platform of a horizontal-axis windmill.
Asia-Pacific is estimated to have a major share in the global market with 39%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Slewing Bearings Market
In 2019, the global Slewing Bearings market size was US$ 3242.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5062.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Slewing Bearings Scope and Market Size
Slewing Bearings market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Slewing Bearings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Slewing Bearings market is segmented into
Ball Slewing Bearings
Roller Slewing Bearings
Others
The segment of ball slewing bearings hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 58%.
Segment by Application, the Slewing Bearings market is segmented into
Renewable
Construction (without TBM)
TBM
Defense
Mining
Medical
Metal
Marine
Oil & Gas
The segment also including material handling (including cranes).
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Slewing Bearings Market Share Analysis
Slewing Bearings market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Slewing Bearings product introduction, recent developments, Slewing Bearings sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
ThyssenKrupp
SKF
Schaeffler
The Timken
NTN-SNR
Antex
NSK
La Leonessa
IMO Group
Silverthin
Uipi
Fangyuan
Fenghe
TMB
ZWZ Group
Wanda Slewing Bearing
Hengrui
Helin
