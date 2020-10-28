Global Fluorescence Microscopy Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Fluorescence Microscopy market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Fluorescence Microscopy market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fluorescence microscopy is an optical microscope that uses fluorescence and phosphorescence instead of, or in addition to, reflection and absorption to study properties of organic or inorganic substances. Fluorescence microscopy has become an essential tool in biology as well as in materials science as it has attributes that are not readily available in other optical microscopy techniques

Fluorescence microscopy has become an essential tool in biology as well as in materials science as it has attributes that are not readily available in other optical microscopy techniques. The use of an array of fluorochromes has made it possible to identify cells and submicroscopic cellular components and entities with a high degree of specificity amid nonfluorescing material. The fluorescence microscope can reveal the presence of a single fluorescing molecule.

In 2019, the global Fluorescence Microscopy market size was US$ 509.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 535.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.7% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Fluorescence Microscopy market is segmented into

Upright Fluorescence Microscopy

Inverted Fluorescence Microscopy

Segment by Application, the Fluorescence Microscopy market is segmented into

Biology

Medical Science

Material Science

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The major companies include:

Olympus

Nikon

Leica

ZEISS

Motic

PicoQuant

Bruker

PTI

Shanghai Optical Instrument

Sunny

COIC

Novel Optics

