In this report, the Global Automated Guided Vehicle market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Automated Guided Vehicle market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-automated-guided-vehicle-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026



Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) is an unmanned, computer-controlled mobile transport unit used for material handling and transportation in a wide range of industries. Also known as a self-guided vehicle or self-propelled vehicle, an AGV is a vehicle that is powered by a battery or an electric motor and is able to perform tasks without human supervision or operation.

Automated guided vehicle, which are widely used for material handling in various industries such as automotive, manufacturing, food & beverage, aerospace, healthcare, logistics, retail, and others, have proved to be very useful in catering to the growing need for automation in industrial material handling.

Much of the fast growth in the industry grew out of the desire from companies to reduce operating costs and improve efficiency. During the past five years, industry operators rolled out new high technology products, such as automated pallet trucks that use laser target, gyroscopic, optical and magnetic navigation systems.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market

In 2019, the global Automated Guided Vehicle market size was US$ 3287.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 11870 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 19.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Automated Guided Vehicle Scope and Market Size

Automated Guided Vehicle market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automated Guided Vehicle market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Automated Guided Vehicle market is segmented into

Tugger Type

Pallet Truck

Unit Load Carrier

Others

Segment by Application, the Automated Guided Vehicle market is segmented into

Manufacturing Sector

Wholesale and Distribution Sector

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Automated Guided Vehicle Market Share Analysis

Automated Guided Vehicle market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Automated Guided Vehicle product introduction, recent developments, Automated Guided Vehicle sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Dematic

Daifuku

Siasun

Meidensha

Toyota

Swisslog

CSG

Yonegy

Rocla

JBT

DS Automotion

Aichikikai

CSIC

Ek Automation

MIR

Aethon

Atab

Seegrid

AGVE Group

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-automated-guided-vehicle-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com