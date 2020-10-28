Global Laboratory Water Purifier Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Laboratory Water Purifier market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Laboratory Water Purifier market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Laboratory water purifier is used to remove impurities, salt ions, bacteria and viruses from water in the laboratory. The processes include capacitive deionization, reverse osmosis, carbon filtering, microfiltration, ultrafiltration, ultraviolet oxidation, or electro deionization.
In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 2.16% of average growth rate. USA and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Laboratory Water Purifier Market
In 2019, the global Laboratory Water Purifier market size was US$ 360.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 373.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Laboratory Water Purifier Scope and Market Size
Laboratory Water Purifier market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laboratory Water Purifier market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Laboratory Water Purifier market is segmented into
Point of Use Systems Laboratory Water Purifier
Large Central Systems Laboratory Water Purifier
Segment by Application, the Laboratory Water Purifier market is segmented into
Hospital Lab
Research Lab
Industry Lab
University Lab
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Laboratory Water Purifier Market Share Analysis
Laboratory Water Purifier market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Laboratory Water Purifier product introduction, recent developments, Laboratory Water Purifier sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Merck Millipore
ELGA LabWater
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Sartorius
AQUA SOLUTIONS
Evoqua
SIEMENS
Pall
Purite
ULUPURE
Aurora Instruments
Aquapro International
Heal Force
EPED
Yamato Scientific
