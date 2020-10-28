Global Die Cutting Machines Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Die Cutting Machines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Die Cutting Machines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Die cutting machines is intended for die cutting, scoring and creasing work on a variety of materials such as paper, linoleum, card-board, corrugated board, fire board, cork, leather, plastic and PVC. The benefits of using a die cutting machine are speed, accuracy, use of unskilled labor, material saving, low operational cost etc.
In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 1.03% of average growth rate. China, Europe and USA are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Die Cutting Machines Market
In 2019, the global Die Cutting Machines market size was US$ 1076.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1139 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.8% during 2021-2026.
Global Die Cutting Machines Scope and Market Size
Die Cutting Machines market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Die Cutting Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Die Cutting Machines market is segmented into
Rotary Die Cutting Machines
Platen Die Cutting Machines
Others
Segment by Application, the Die Cutting Machines market is segmented into
Packaging Industry
Automobile Industry
Mobile Phone Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Die Cutting Machines Market Share Analysis
Die Cutting Machines market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Die Cutting Machines product introduction, recent developments, Die Cutting Machines sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Bobst
Heidelberger
Young Shin
ASAHI
IIJIMA MFG
Cerutti Group(IBERICA AG)
Sanwa
Standard Paper Box Machine
Duplo
HANNAN PRODUCTS
Yawa
Master Work
Higher Shengli Printing Machinery Group
Jih Shuenn Electronic Machine Industrial
FXD
Tangshan Yuyin
LI SHENQ Machinery
Dalian Yutong
Shandong Shengze Machinery
Shandong Century Machinery
Labelmen
Wen Hung Machinery
