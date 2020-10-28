Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Transmission of electric power is transfer of bulk electrical energy to substations from power generating plants. Electrical transmission is distinct from electrical distribution, in terms of carrying large quantities of high voltage power over large distances; thus there are differences in the equipment used for each. In this report, products demanded are transformers and switchgear and many other products.

The global electric power transmission equipment industry mainly concentrates in United States, Europe, Japan, China and India. The global leading players in this market are ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric and Hitachi, which accounts for 34.89% of total production value. In China the market leaders are China XD Group, TBEA and Shanghai Electric.

In 2019, the global Electric Power Transmission Equipment market size was US$ 40540 million and it is expected to reach US$ 51720 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

Electric Power Transmission Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Power Transmission Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Electric Power Transmission Equipment market is segmented into

Transformers

High-voltage Switchgears

Vacuum Circuit Breakers

Lightning Arresters

Others

Segment by Application, the Electric Power Transmission Equipment market is segmented into

Residential Power Systems

Commercial Power Systems

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Electric Power Transmission Equipment Market Share Analysis

Electric Power Transmission Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electric Power Transmission Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Electric Power Transmission Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Alstom

ABB

GE

Schneider

Siemens

Eaton

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba

Hitachi

Fuji Electric

Hubbell

MEIDEN

Tatung

China XD Group

TBEA

BTW group

JSHP Transformer

Pinggao Electric

NHVS

CHINT Group

