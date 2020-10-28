Global Wind Power Casting Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Wind Power Casting market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Wind Power Casting market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Wind Turbine Casting is the casting accessories used in the wind energy systems and equipment. Wind turbine castings including fan hub, fan base and gearbox casing and so on.
The growing wind energy industry driven by the rise in use of renewable energy sources is likely to drive growth in the wind turbine casting market. Wind energy plays a critical role in the establishment of an environmentally sustainable low carbon economy. Wind turbine is used to convert kinetic energy of wind into electrical power. Growing consumer awareness and incentive schemes are expected to augment the global demand for wind energy. Furthermore, increased installation of wind turbine and technological advancements are likely to further boost the demand for wind turbine across the globe. Additionally, product development and lower maintenance cost of the wind turbine have fuelled an additional demand for the wind turbines. Driven by the recent advances and development, the wind industry has allowed the wind turbine casting market to grow at a significant rate. Increasing installations of wind turbines in the offshore wind application are anticipated to accelerate growth in the global wind turbine casting market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Wind Power Casting Market
In 2019, the global Wind Power Casting market size was US$ 1856.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2020 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Wind Power Casting Scope and Market Size
Wind Power Casting market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wind Power Casting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Wind Power Casting market is segmented into
Wind Power Hub
Pedestal
Gearbox Castings
Others
Segment by Application, the Wind Power Casting market is segmented into
<1.0 MW
1.0-1.5MW
1.5-2.0MW
2.0-2.5MW
2.5-3.0MW
>=3.0MW
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Wind Power Casting Market Share Analysis
Wind Power Casting market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Wind Power Casting product introduction, recent developments, Wind Power Casting sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
CASCO
Elyria&Hodge
CAST-FAB
VESTAS
SHW
SIMPLEX
SAKANA
K&M
API
GLORIA
JIANGSU SINOJIT
Zhejiang Jiali
YEONGGUAN
DALIAN HUARUI
RIYUE HEAVY INDUSTRY
Qinchuan Machine
Shandong Longma
KOCEL
Henan Hongyu
SXD
