Global Wind Power Casting Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Wind Power Casting market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Wind Power Casting market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Wind Turbine Casting is the casting accessories used in the wind energy systems and equipment. Wind turbine castings including fan hub, fan base and gearbox casing and so on.

The growing wind energy industry driven by the rise in use of renewable energy sources is likely to drive growth in the wind turbine casting market. Wind energy plays a critical role in the establishment of an environmentally sustainable low carbon economy. Wind turbine is used to convert kinetic energy of wind into electrical power. Growing consumer awareness and incentive schemes are expected to augment the global demand for wind energy. Furthermore, increased installation of wind turbine and technological advancements are likely to further boost the demand for wind turbine across the globe. Additionally, product development and lower maintenance cost of the wind turbine have fuelled an additional demand for the wind turbines. Driven by the recent advances and development, the wind industry has allowed the wind turbine casting market to grow at a significant rate. Increasing installations of wind turbines in the offshore wind application are anticipated to accelerate growth in the global wind turbine casting market.

In 2019, the global Wind Power Casting market size was US$ 1856.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2020 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2026.

Wind Power Casting market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wind Power Casting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Wind Power Casting market is segmented into

Wind Power Hub

Pedestal

Gearbox Castings

Others

Segment by Application, the Wind Power Casting market is segmented into

<1.0 MW

1.0-1.5MW

1.5-2.0MW

2.0-2.5MW

2.5-3.0MW

>=3.0MW

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Wind Power Casting Market Share Analysis

Wind Power Casting market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Wind Power Casting product introduction, recent developments, Wind Power Casting sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

CASCO

Elyria&Hodge

CAST-FAB

VESTAS

SHW

SIMPLEX

SAKANA

K&M

API

GLORIA

JIANGSU SINOJIT

Zhejiang Jiali

YEONGGUAN

DALIAN HUARUI

RIYUE HEAVY INDUSTRY

Qinchuan Machine

Shandong Longma

KOCEL

Henan Hongyu

SXD

