Global Multiple Rocket Launchers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

A multiple rocket launcher (MRL) or multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) is a type of rocket artillery system. Rockets have different capabilities than artillery, like longer range, and different payloads, for example considerably larger warheads, or multiple warheads. Unguided rocket artillery is notoriously inaccurate and slow to reload, compared to artillery. To overcome this, rockets are combined in systems that can launch multiple rockets simultaneously. Modern rockets can use GPS or inertial guidance, to combine the advantages of rockets with high accuracy.

The multiple rocket launcher industry is relatively concentrated: due to the high barriers (technical barriers and material resources), only limited countries are involved in the business. Major manufacturers of multiple rocket launchers are mainly in US, Russia and China.

Multiple Rocket Launchers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels.

Segment by Type, the Multiple Rocket Launchers market is segmented into

Tracked Rocket Launchers

Wheeled Rocket Launchers

Towed Rocket Launchers

Segment by Application, the Multiple Rocket Launchers market is segmented into

Political

Commerical

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Multiple Rocket Launchers Market Share Analysis

Multiple Rocket Launchers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies.

The major companies include:

Lockheed Martin

NORINCO GROUP

Splav

Roketsan

Avibras

IMI

