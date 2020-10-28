Hemp Protein Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2026 | Hemp Oil Canada, Navitas Naturals, North American Hemp & Grain

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Hemp Protein Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hemp Protein market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hemp Protein market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hemp Protein market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hemp Protein market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hemp Protein report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Hemp Protein market.

Hemp Protein Market Top Companies/Manufacturers: Hemp Oil Canada, Navitas Naturals, North American Hemp & Grain, Hempco, Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods, CHII Naturally Pure Hemp, GFR Ingredients Inc, SA and Green Source Organics, The Raw Chocolate Company, Z Company, Onni Hemp Protein Market Types: Protein Content 55%-60%

Protein Content 85%-87%

Other

Hemp Protein Market Applications: Bakery and Confectionery

Meat Alternatives

Beverages

Infant Foods

Other



Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Hemp Protein market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hemp Protein market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Hemp Protein industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hemp Protein market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hemp Protein market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hemp Protein market

Table Of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hemp Protein Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Hemp Protein Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Hemp Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Protein Content 55%-60%

1.4.3 Protein Content 85%-87%

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hemp Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Bakery and Confectionery

1.5.3 Meat Alternatives

1.5.4 Beverages

1.5.5 Infant Foods

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hemp Protein Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Hemp Protein Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Hemp Protein Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Hemp Protein, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Hemp Protein Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Hemp Protein Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Hemp Protein Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Hemp Protein Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Hemp Protein Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Hemp Protein Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Hemp Protein Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Hemp Protein Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Hemp Protein Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Hemp Protein Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hemp Protein Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Hemp Protein Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Hemp Protein Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Hemp Protein Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Hemp Protein Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Hemp Protein Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Hemp Protein Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Hemp Protein Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Hemp Protein Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Hemp Protein Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Hemp Protein Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Hemp Protein Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Hemp Protein Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Hemp Protein Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Hemp Protein Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Hemp Protein Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Hemp Protein Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Hemp Protein Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Hemp Protein Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Hemp Protein Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Hemp Protein Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Hemp Protein Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Hemp Protein Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Hemp Protein Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Hemp Protein by Country

6.1.1 North America Hemp Protein Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Hemp Protein Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Hemp Protein Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Hemp Protein Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Hemp Protein by Country

7.1.1 Europe Hemp Protein Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Hemp Protein Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Hemp Protein Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Hemp Protein Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Hemp Protein by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Hemp Protein Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Hemp Protein Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Hemp Protein Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Hemp Protein Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Hemp Protein by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Hemp Protein Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Hemp Protein Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Hemp Protein Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Hemp Protein Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Hemp Protein by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hemp Protein Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hemp Protein Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Hemp Protein Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Hemp Protein Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Hemp Oil Canada

11.1.1 Hemp Oil Canada Corporation Information

11.1.2 Hemp Oil Canada Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Hemp Oil Canada Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Hemp Oil Canada Hemp Protein Products Offered

11.1.5 Hemp Oil Canada Related Developments

11.2 Navitas Naturals

11.2.1 Navitas Naturals Corporation Information

11.2.2 Navitas Naturals Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Navitas Naturals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Navitas Naturals Hemp Protein Products Offered

11.2.5 Navitas Naturals Related Developments

11.3 North American Hemp & Grain

11.3.1 North American Hemp & Grain Corporation Information

11.3.2 North American Hemp & Grain Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 North American Hemp & Grain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 North American Hemp & Grain Hemp Protein Products Offered

11.3.5 North American Hemp & Grain Related Developments

11.4 Hempco

11.4.1 Hempco Corporation Information

11.4.2 Hempco Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Hempco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Hempco Hemp Protein Products Offered

11.4.5 Hempco Related Developments

11.5 Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods

11.5.1 Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods Corporation Information

11.5.2 Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods Hemp Protein Products Offered

11.5.5 Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods Related Developments

11.6 CHII Naturally Pure Hemp

11.6.1 CHII Naturally Pure Hemp Corporation Information

11.6.2 CHII Naturally Pure Hemp Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 CHII Naturally Pure Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 CHII Naturally Pure Hemp Hemp Protein Products Offered

11.6.5 CHII Naturally Pure Hemp Related Developments

11.7 GFR Ingredients Inc

11.7.1 GFR Ingredients Inc Corporation Information

11.7.2 GFR Ingredients Inc Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 GFR Ingredients Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 GFR Ingredients Inc Hemp Protein Products Offered

11.7.5 GFR Ingredients Inc Related Developments

11.8 SA and Green Source Organics

11.8.1 SA and Green Source Organics Corporation Information

11.8.2 SA and Green Source Organics Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 SA and Green Source Organics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 SA and Green Source Organics Hemp Protein Products Offered

11.8.5 SA and Green Source Organics Related Developments

11.9 The Raw Chocolate Company

11.9.1 The Raw Chocolate Company Corporation Information

11.9.2 The Raw Chocolate Company Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 The Raw Chocolate Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 The Raw Chocolate Company Hemp Protein Products Offered

11.9.5 The Raw Chocolate Company Related Developments

11.10 Z Company

11.10.1 Z Company Corporation Information

11.10.2 Z Company Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Z Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Z Company Hemp Protein Products Offered

11.10.5 Z Company Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Hemp Protein Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Hemp Protein Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Hemp Protein Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Hemp Protein Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Hemp Protein Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Hemp Protein Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Hemp Protein Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Hemp Protein Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Hemp Protein Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Hemp Protein Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Hemp Protein Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Hemp Protein Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Hemp Protein Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Hemp Protein Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Hemp Protein Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Hemp Protein Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Hemp Protein Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Hemp Protein Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Hemp Protein Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Hemp Protein Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Hemp Protein Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Hemp Protein Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Hemp Protein Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Hemp Protein Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Hemp Protein Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

