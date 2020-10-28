Natural Gas Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2020 – 2026 | BG Group plc, Apache Corporation, Cheniere Energy

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Natural Gas Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Natural Gas market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Natural Gas market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Natural Gas market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Natural Gas market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Natural Gas report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Natural Gas market.

Natural Gas Market Top Companies/Manufacturers: BG Group plc, Apache Corporation, Cheniere Energy, ConocoPhillips, Dominion Resources, Kinder Morgan, Qatar Petroleum, Sempra Energy, Veresen Inc., Woodside Petroleum, China National Petroleum, Sinopec Group, CNOOC Natural Gas Market Types: Methane

Ethane

Propane

Other

Natural Gas Market Applications: Power Generation

Industrial Fuel

Household Fuel

Automotive Fuel

Chemical Industry



Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1908392/global-natural-gas-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1908392/global-natural-gas-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Natural Gas market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Natural Gas market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Natural Gas industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Natural Gas market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Natural Gas market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Natural Gas market

Table Of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Natural Gas Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Natural Gas Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Natural Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Methane

1.4.3 Ethane

1.4.4 Propane

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Natural Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Power Generation

1.5.3 Industrial Fuel

1.5.4 Household Fuel

1.5.5 Automotive Fuel

1.5.6 Chemical Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Natural Gas Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Natural Gas Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Natural Gas Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Natural Gas, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Natural Gas Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Natural Gas Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Natural Gas Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Natural Gas Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Natural Gas Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Natural Gas Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Natural Gas Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Natural Gas Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Natural Gas Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Natural Gas Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Natural Gas Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Natural Gas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Natural Gas Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Natural Gas Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Natural Gas Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Natural Gas Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Natural Gas Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Natural Gas Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Natural Gas Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Natural Gas Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Natural Gas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Natural Gas Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Natural Gas Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Natural Gas Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Natural Gas Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Natural Gas Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Natural Gas Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Natural Gas Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Natural Gas Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Natural Gas Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Natural Gas Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Natural Gas Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Natural Gas Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Natural Gas Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Natural Gas by Country

6.1.1 North America Natural Gas Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Natural Gas Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Natural Gas Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Natural Gas Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Natural Gas by Country

7.1.1 Europe Natural Gas Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Natural Gas Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Natural Gas Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Natural Gas Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Natural Gas by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Natural Gas Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Natural Gas Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Natural Gas Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Natural Gas Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Natural Gas by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Natural Gas Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Natural Gas Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Natural Gas Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Natural Gas Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Natural Gas by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Natural Gas Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Natural Gas Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Natural Gas Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Natural Gas Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BG Group plc

11.1.1 BG Group plc Corporation Information

11.1.2 BG Group plc Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 BG Group plc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BG Group plc Natural Gas Products Offered

11.1.5 BG Group plc Related Developments

11.2 Apache Corporation

11.2.1 Apache Corporation Corporation Information

11.2.2 Apache Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Apache Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Apache Corporation Natural Gas Products Offered

11.2.5 Apache Corporation Related Developments

11.3 Cheniere Energy

11.3.1 Cheniere Energy Corporation Information

11.3.2 Cheniere Energy Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Cheniere Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Cheniere Energy Natural Gas Products Offered

11.3.5 Cheniere Energy Related Developments

11.4 ConocoPhillips

11.4.1 ConocoPhillips Corporation Information

11.4.2 ConocoPhillips Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 ConocoPhillips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 ConocoPhillips Natural Gas Products Offered

11.4.5 ConocoPhillips Related Developments

11.5 Dominion Resources

11.5.1 Dominion Resources Corporation Information

11.5.2 Dominion Resources Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Dominion Resources Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Dominion Resources Natural Gas Products Offered

11.5.5 Dominion Resources Related Developments

11.6 Kinder Morgan

11.6.1 Kinder Morgan Corporation Information

11.6.2 Kinder Morgan Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Kinder Morgan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Kinder Morgan Natural Gas Products Offered

11.6.5 Kinder Morgan Related Developments

11.7 Qatar Petroleum

11.7.1 Qatar Petroleum Corporation Information

11.7.2 Qatar Petroleum Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Qatar Petroleum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Qatar Petroleum Natural Gas Products Offered

11.7.5 Qatar Petroleum Related Developments

11.8 Sempra Energy

11.8.1 Sempra Energy Corporation Information

11.8.2 Sempra Energy Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Sempra Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Sempra Energy Natural Gas Products Offered

11.8.5 Sempra Energy Related Developments

11.9 Veresen Inc.

11.9.1 Veresen Inc. Corporation Information

11.9.2 Veresen Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Veresen Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Veresen Inc. Natural Gas Products Offered

11.9.5 Veresen Inc. Related Developments

11.10 Woodside Petroleum

11.10.1 Woodside Petroleum Corporation Information

11.10.2 Woodside Petroleum Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Woodside Petroleum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Woodside Petroleum Natural Gas Products Offered

11.10.5 Woodside Petroleum Related Developments

11.1 BG Group plc

11.1.1 BG Group plc Corporation Information

11.1.2 BG Group plc Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 BG Group plc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BG Group plc Natural Gas Products Offered

11.1.5 BG Group plc Related Developments

11.12 Sinopec Group

11.12.1 Sinopec Group Corporation Information

11.12.2 Sinopec Group Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Sinopec Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Sinopec Group Products Offered

11.12.5 Sinopec Group Related Developments

11.13 CNOOC

11.13.1 CNOOC Corporation Information

11.13.2 CNOOC Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 CNOOC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 CNOOC Products Offered

11.13.5 CNOOC Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Natural Gas Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Natural Gas Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Natural Gas Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Natural Gas Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Natural Gas Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Natural Gas Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Natural Gas Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Natural Gas Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Natural Gas Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Natural Gas Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Natural Gas Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Natural Gas Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Natural Gas Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Natural Gas Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Natural Gas Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Natural Gas Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Natural Gas Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Natural Gas Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Natural Gas Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Natural Gas Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Natural Gas Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Natural Gas Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Natural Gas Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Natural Gas Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Natural Gas Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/1908392/global-natural-gas-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.”