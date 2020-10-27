Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Mitsui Chemical, Lanxess, Versalis, SK Global Chemical, Kumho Petrochemical
“
The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter's Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers market are mapped by the report.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Research Report: Mitsui Chemical, Lanxess, Versalis, SK Global Chemical, Kumho Petrochemical, Sumitomo, ExxonMobil Chemical, Dow Elastomers, Lion Copolymer, JSR, Jilin Chemical, Firestone Building Products, Carlisle Syntec, Johns Manville, Royal Adhesives and Sealants, Milliken
Types: Compatible
Miscible
Applications: Building And Construction
Automotive
Plastic Modification
Lubricant Additive
Wire and Cables
Tyres and Tubes
The Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Compatible
1.4.3 Miscible
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Building And Construction
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Plastic Modification
1.5.5 Lubricant Additive
1.5.6 Wire and Cables
1.5.7 Tyres and Tubes
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers by Country
6.1.1 North America Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers by Country
7.1.1 Europe Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Mitsui Chemical
11.1.1 Mitsui Chemical Corporation Information
11.1.2 Mitsui Chemical Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Mitsui Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Mitsui Chemical Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Products Offered
11.1.5 Mitsui Chemical Related Developments
11.2 Lanxess
11.2.1 Lanxess Corporation Information
11.2.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Lanxess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Lanxess Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Products Offered
11.2.5 Lanxess Related Developments
11.3 Versalis
11.3.1 Versalis Corporation Information
11.3.2 Versalis Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Versalis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Versalis Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Products Offered
11.3.5 Versalis Related Developments
11.4 SK Global Chemical
11.4.1 SK Global Chemical Corporation Information
11.4.2 SK Global Chemical Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 SK Global Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 SK Global Chemical Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Products Offered
11.4.5 SK Global Chemical Related Developments
11.5 Kumho Petrochemical
11.5.1 Kumho Petrochemical Corporation Information
11.5.2 Kumho Petrochemical Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Kumho Petrochemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Kumho Petrochemical Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Products Offered
11.5.5 Kumho Petrochemical Related Developments
11.6 Sumitomo
11.6.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information
11.6.2 Sumitomo Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Sumitomo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Sumitomo Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Products Offered
11.6.5 Sumitomo Related Developments
11.7 ExxonMobil Chemical
11.7.1 ExxonMobil Chemical Corporation Information
11.7.2 ExxonMobil Chemical Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 ExxonMobil Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 ExxonMobil Chemical Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Products Offered
11.7.5 ExxonMobil Chemical Related Developments
11.8 Dow Elastomers
11.8.1 Dow Elastomers Corporation Information
11.8.2 Dow Elastomers Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Dow Elastomers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Dow Elastomers Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Products Offered
11.8.5 Dow Elastomers Related Developments
11.9 Lion Copolymer
11.9.1 Lion Copolymer Corporation Information
11.9.2 Lion Copolymer Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Lion Copolymer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Lion Copolymer Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Products Offered
11.9.5 Lion Copolymer Related Developments
11.10 JSR
11.10.1 JSR Corporation Information
11.10.2 JSR Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 JSR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 JSR Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Products Offered
11.10.5 JSR Related Developments
11.12 Firestone Building Products
11.12.1 Firestone Building Products Corporation Information
11.12.2 Firestone Building Products Description and Business Overview
11.12.3 Firestone Building Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Firestone Building Products Products Offered
11.12.5 Firestone Building Products Related Developments
11.13 Carlisle Syntec
11.13.1 Carlisle Syntec Corporation Information
11.13.2 Carlisle Syntec Description and Business Overview
11.13.3 Carlisle Syntec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Carlisle Syntec Products Offered
11.13.5 Carlisle Syntec Related Developments
11.14 Johns Manville
11.14.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information
11.14.2 Johns Manville Description and Business Overview
11.14.3 Johns Manville Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Johns Manville Products Offered
11.14.5 Johns Manville Related Developments
11.15 Royal Adhesives and Sealants
11.15.1 Royal Adhesives and Sealants Corporation Information
11.15.2 Royal Adhesives and Sealants Description and Business Overview
11.15.3 Royal Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Royal Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered
11.15.5 Royal Adhesives and Sealants Related Developments
11.16 Milliken
11.16.1 Milliken Corporation Information
11.16.2 Milliken Description and Business Overview
11.16.3 Milliken Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Milliken Products Offered
11.16.5 Milliken Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”