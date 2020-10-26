Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Vision Machinery Inc., Mitsubishi Electric, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Rethink Robotics GmbH, Comau S.P.A.
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Industrial Modular Robotics market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Modular Robotics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Modular Robotics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Modular Robotics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Modular Robotics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Modular Robotics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Modular Robotics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Modular Robotics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Modular Robotics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Industrial Modular Robotics Market Research Report: Vision Machinery Inc., Mitsubishi Electric, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Rethink Robotics GmbH, Comau S.P.A., ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH, Stäubli International AG, OTC DAIHEN Inc., Shibaura Machine Co., Ltd., Aurotek Corporation, Fanuc, DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, ABB, Kuka
Types: 1–16.0 Kg
16.1–60.0 Kg
60.1–225.0 Kg
More Than 225.0 Kg
Applications: Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Plastics & Rubber
Metals & Machinery
Food & Beverages
Healthcare
The Industrial Modular Robotics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Modular Robotics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Modular Robotics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Industrial Modular Robotics market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Modular Robotics industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Modular Robotics market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Modular Robotics market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Modular Robotics market?
Table of Contents:
1 Industrial Modular Robotics Market Overview
1.1 Industrial Modular Robotics Product Overview
1.2 Industrial Modular Robotics Market Segment by Payload Capacity
1.2.1 1–16.0 Kg
1.2.2 16.1–60.0 Kg
1.2.3 60.1–225.0 Kg
1.2.4 More Than 225.0 Kg
1.3 Global Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size by Payload Capacity (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size Overview by Payload Capacity (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Industrial Modular Robotics Historic Market Size Review by Payload Capacity (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Industrial Modular Robotics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Payload Capacity (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Industrial Modular Robotics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Payload Capacity (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Industrial Modular Robotics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Payload Capacity (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size Forecast by Payload Capacity (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Industrial Modular Robotics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Industrial Modular Robotics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Industrial Modular Robotics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Payload Capacity (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Industrial Modular Robotics Sales Breakdown by Payload Capacity (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Industrial Modular Robotics Sales Breakdown by Payload Capacity (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Modular Robotics Sales Breakdown by Payload Capacity (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Industrial Modular Robotics Sales Breakdown by Payload Capacity (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Modular Robotics Sales Breakdown by Payload Capacity (2015-2026)
2 Global Industrial Modular Robotics Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Industrial Modular Robotics Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Industrial Modular Robotics Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Industrial Modular Robotics Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Industrial Modular Robotics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Industrial Modular Robotics Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Industrial Modular Robotics Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Industrial Modular Robotics Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Industrial Modular Robotics as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Modular Robotics Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Industrial Modular Robotics Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Industrial Modular Robotics Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Industrial Modular Robotics Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Industrial Modular Robotics Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Industrial Modular Robotics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Industrial Modular Robotics Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Industrial Modular Robotics Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Industrial Modular Robotics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Industrial Modular Robotics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Industrial Modular Robotics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Modular Robotics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Modular Robotics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Industrial Modular Robotics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Industrial Modular Robotics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Industrial Modular Robotics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Industrial Modular Robotics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Modular Robotics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Modular Robotics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Industrial Modular Robotics by Application
4.1 Industrial Modular Robotics Segment by Application
4.1.1 Automotive
4.1.2 Electrical & Electronics
4.1.3 Plastics & Rubber
4.1.4 Metals & Machinery
4.1.5 Food & Beverages
4.1.6 Healthcare
4.2 Global Industrial Modular Robotics Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Industrial Modular Robotics Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Industrial Modular Robotics Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Industrial Modular Robotics by Application
4.5.2 Europe Industrial Modular Robotics by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Modular Robotics by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Industrial Modular Robotics by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Modular Robotics by Application
5 North America Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Industrial Modular Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Industrial Modular Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Industrial Modular Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Industrial Modular Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Industrial Modular Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Industrial Modular Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Industrial Modular Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Industrial Modular Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Modular Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Modular Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Modular Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Modular Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Industrial Modular Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Industrial Modular Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Industrial Modular Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Industrial Modular Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Modular Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Modular Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Modular Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Modular Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Industrial Modular Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Modular Robotics Business
10.1 Vision Machinery Inc.
10.1.1 Vision Machinery Inc. Corporation Information
10.1.2 Vision Machinery Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Vision Machinery Inc. Industrial Modular Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Vision Machinery Inc. Industrial Modular Robotics Products Offered
10.1.5 Vision Machinery Inc. Recent Development
10.2 Mitsubishi Electric
10.2.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information
10.2.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Mitsubishi Electric Industrial Modular Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Vision Machinery Inc. Industrial Modular Robotics Products Offered
10.2.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development
10.3 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
10.3.1 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Corporation Information
10.3.2 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Industrial Modular Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Industrial Modular Robotics Products Offered
10.3.5 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Recent Development
10.4 Rethink Robotics GmbH
10.4.1 Rethink Robotics GmbH Corporation Information
10.4.2 Rethink Robotics GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Rethink Robotics GmbH Industrial Modular Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Rethink Robotics GmbH Industrial Modular Robotics Products Offered
10.4.5 Rethink Robotics GmbH Recent Development
10.5 Comau S.P.A.
10.5.1 Comau S.P.A. Corporation Information
10.5.2 Comau S.P.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Comau S.P.A. Industrial Modular Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Comau S.P.A. Industrial Modular Robotics Products Offered
10.5.5 Comau S.P.A. Recent Development
10.6 ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH
10.6.1 ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH Corporation Information
10.6.2 ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH Industrial Modular Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH Industrial Modular Robotics Products Offered
10.6.5 ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH Recent Development
10.7 Stäubli International AG
10.7.1 Stäubli International AG Corporation Information
10.7.2 Stäubli International AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Stäubli International AG Industrial Modular Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Stäubli International AG Industrial Modular Robotics Products Offered
10.7.5 Stäubli International AG Recent Development
10.8 OTC DAIHEN Inc.
10.8.1 OTC DAIHEN Inc. Corporation Information
10.8.2 OTC DAIHEN Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 OTC DAIHEN Inc. Industrial Modular Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 OTC DAIHEN Inc. Industrial Modular Robotics Products Offered
10.8.5 OTC DAIHEN Inc. Recent Development
10.9 Shibaura Machine Co., Ltd.
10.9.1 Shibaura Machine Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
10.9.2 Shibaura Machine Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Shibaura Machine Co., Ltd. Industrial Modular Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Shibaura Machine Co., Ltd. Industrial Modular Robotics Products Offered
10.9.5 Shibaura Machine Co., Ltd. Recent Development
10.10 Aurotek Corporation
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Industrial Modular Robotics Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Aurotek Corporation Industrial Modular Robotics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Aurotek Corporation Recent Development
10.11 Fanuc
10.11.1 Fanuc Corporation Information
10.11.2 Fanuc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Fanuc Industrial Modular Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Fanuc Industrial Modular Robotics Products Offered
10.11.5 Fanuc Recent Development
10.12 DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc.
10.12.1 DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc. Corporation Information
10.12.2 DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc. Industrial Modular Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc. Industrial Modular Robotics Products Offered
10.12.5 DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc. Recent Development
10.13 Kawasaki Heavy Industries
10.13.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Corporation Information
10.13.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Industrial Modular Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Industrial Modular Robotics Products Offered
10.13.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Recent Development
10.14 ABB
10.14.1 ABB Corporation Information
10.14.2 ABB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 ABB Industrial Modular Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 ABB Industrial Modular Robotics Products Offered
10.14.5 ABB Recent Development
10.15 Kuka
10.15.1 Kuka Corporation Information
10.15.2 Kuka Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Kuka Industrial Modular Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Kuka Industrial Modular Robotics Products Offered
10.15.5 Kuka Recent Development
11 Industrial Modular Robotics Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Industrial Modular Robotics Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Industrial Modular Robotics Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
