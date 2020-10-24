Pneumatic Components Market Future Analysis, Applications, Regions, Top Companie, Covid 19 Analysis in Industry, Business Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Market Research Future published a research report on “Global Pneumatic Components Market Research Report- Global Forecast till 2026” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast Report to 2026.

Market Highlights

Pneumatic components are a part of pneumatic engineering, which makes use of gas or compressed air. Pneumatic components are extensively used in industrial automation and are usually powered by compressed air. Pneumatic components include actuators, valves, cylinders, and fittings.

The increasing application of pneumatic components in the manufacturing sector is likely to drive the market during the forecast period. Pneumatic components find applications in various industries, including food & beverage, chemicals, packaging, material handling, semiconductors, and electronics. The packaging industry is one of the major end-users of pneumatic components. The widespread use of pneumatic technology in packaging machines to drive motion and actuate machine sequences has gained a lot of traction from machine designers and end-users. Packaging machinery designers and manufacturers focus on improving safety and ensuring safe operating functionalities in their equipment, which can be achieved using pneumatic components. Many major packaging machine manufacturing companies are focused on building machines that can be sold in multiple regions with minimal modifications. To do so, these machines need to adhere to safety regulations, especially for European markets. Additionally, machine manufacturers and end-users are increasingly using pneumatics to integrate safety in manufacturing equipment, while also enhancing the reliability of their systems and extending their operational life. Thus, the increasing application of pneumatic components in the manufacturing industry is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, an urgent need for machine safety and operation enhancement is also expected to boost the growth of the global Pneumatic Components Market. Many manufacturers engaged in providing pneumatic systems focus on developing technologies that ensure machine safety. The manufacturers also aim at optimizing energy consumption and connectivity as well as monitoring plant automation as it helps in better maintenance planning and improved operational efficiency. There are various features and advantages associated with pneumatic components that make these components a preferred choice for several end-use applications. With the rapid adoption of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), the pneumatics technology is gaining a lot of traction and becoming increasingly functional and commercial with its capabilities in tracking and measurements and thus providing significant insights into machine operation and the performance of devices.

Key Players

The key industry participants of the global market for pneumatic components include Festo SE & Co. KG, Bosch Rexroth Ag, SMC Corporation, Norgren, Inc. (Subsidiary Of IMI, Plc), Wuxi Huatong Pneumatic Manufacture Co., Ltd., Ckd Corp., Parker Hannifin Corporation, JELPC (Ningbo Jiaerling Pneumatic Machinery Co., Ltd.), Fenghua Yaguang Pneumatic Element Co., Ltd., Zhaoqing Fangda pneumatic Co., Ltd., Airtac International Group, Camozzi Group, Easun Pneumatic Science & technology, and CNSNS.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global pneumatic components market, tracking four market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a four-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global pneumatic components market, by type, application, and region.

By Type

Air Treatment Components

Pneumatic Valves

Pneumatic Cylinders

By Application

Electronics

Chemical Industry

Machinery

Others

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the market is segmented as Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global pneumatic component market. The need for machine safety and operation enhancement is expected to drive the pneumatic components market in the region.

Pneumatic components are an important part of the manufacturing and other end-use industries owing to the increasing demand for safe and precise processes, including compressed air use and energy-conscious automation. Many manufacturers engaged in providing pneumatic systems focus on developing technologies that ensure machine safety. The manufacturers also aim at optimizing energy consumption and connectivity as well as monitoring plant automation as it helps in better maintenance planning and improved operational efficiency. There are various features and advantages associated with pneumatic components that make these components a preferred choice for several end-use applications. With the rapid adoption of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), the pneumatics technology is gaining a lot of traction and becoming more and more functional and commercial with its capabilities in tracking and measurement, providing significant insights into machine operation and the performance of devices.

Both machine safety and operation enhancements are the most significant steps during the design & development phase. The most critical aspect of machine safety and integration is not integration but the proper handling of all types of stops and restarts. This aspect creates demand for properly designed programs, including pneumatic systems, which help restart the machine by returning to a predetermined position of safety and resuming the automatic cycle with minimal operator intervention. Thus, the need for machine safety and operation enhancement is expected to drive the growth of the global pneumatic components market during the forecast period.

Table Of Contents: Global Pneumatic Components Market

Executive Summary Scope Of The Report Research Methodology Pneumatic Components Market Landscape Pipeline Analysis Market Sizing Five Forces Analysis Pneumatic Components Market Segmentation Customer Landscape Regional Landscape Decision Framework Drivers And Challenges Pneumatic Components Market Trends Vendor Landscape Vendor Analysis Appendix

