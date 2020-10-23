Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market 2020: Current Trends, Rising Demand, Key Statistics, Development Status, Regional Outlook, Key Benefits, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, to 2026 | OMK, EUROPIPE GmbH, Arabian Pipes Company
“
The report titled Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-request/830173/longitudinal-seam-saw-pipe
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: OMK, EUROPIPE GmbH, Arabian Pipes Company, Global Pipe Company, Nippon Steel, Welspun, National Pipe Co. Ltd., Jindal SAW Ltd., JFE Steel Corporation, Essar, Borusan Mannesmann, ArcelorMittal, Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd., ChelPipe Group, Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe, SEVERSTAL, JSW Steel Ltd., Attieh Steel Ltd, TMK Group, Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd., Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe, Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd, Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe
Market Segmentation by Product: UOE Process
JCOE Process
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Oil & Gas
Construction & Utilities
Others
The Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/830173/longitudinal-seam-saw-pipe
Table of Contents:
2 Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Overview
1.1 Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Product Overview
1.2 Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 UOE Process
1.2.2 JCOE Process
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
2 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe by Application
4.1 Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Segment by Application
4.1.1 Oil & Gas
4.1.2 Construction & Utilities
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe by Application
4.5.2 Europe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe by Application
5 North America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 U.A.E Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Business
10.1 OMK
10.1.1 OMK Corporation Information
10.1.2 OMK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 OMK Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 OMK Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered
10.1.5 OMK Recent Development
10.2 EUROPIPE GmbH
10.2.1 EUROPIPE GmbH Corporation Information
10.2.2 EUROPIPE GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 EUROPIPE GmbH Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 OMK Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered
10.2.5 EUROPIPE GmbH Recent Development
10.3 Arabian Pipes Company
10.3.1 Arabian Pipes Company Corporation Information
10.3.2 Arabian Pipes Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Arabian Pipes Company Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Arabian Pipes Company Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered
10.3.5 Arabian Pipes Company Recent Development
10.4 Global Pipe Company
10.4.1 Global Pipe Company Corporation Information
10.4.2 Global Pipe Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Global Pipe Company Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Global Pipe Company Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered
10.4.5 Global Pipe Company Recent Development
10.5 Nippon Steel
10.5.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Information
10.5.2 Nippon Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Nippon Steel Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Nippon Steel Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered
10.5.5 Nippon Steel Recent Development
10.6 Welspun
10.6.1 Welspun Corporation Information
10.6.2 Welspun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Welspun Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Welspun Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered
10.6.5 Welspun Recent Development
10.7 National Pipe Co. Ltd.
10.7.1 National Pipe Co. Ltd. Corporation Information
10.7.2 National Pipe Co. Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 National Pipe Co. Ltd. Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 National Pipe Co. Ltd. Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered
10.7.5 National Pipe Co. Ltd. Recent Development
10.8 Jindal SAW Ltd.
10.8.1 Jindal SAW Ltd. Corporation Information
10.8.2 Jindal SAW Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Jindal SAW Ltd. Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Jindal SAW Ltd. Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered
10.8.5 Jindal SAW Ltd. Recent Development
10.9 JFE Steel Corporation
10.9.1 JFE Steel Corporation Corporation Information
10.9.2 JFE Steel Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 JFE Steel Corporation Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 JFE Steel Corporation Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered
10.9.5 JFE Steel Corporation Recent Development
10.10 Essar
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Essar Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Essar Recent Development
10.11 Borusan Mannesmann
10.11.1 Borusan Mannesmann Corporation Information
10.11.2 Borusan Mannesmann Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Borusan Mannesmann Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Borusan Mannesmann Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered
10.11.5 Borusan Mannesmann Recent Development
10.12 ArcelorMittal
10.12.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information
10.12.2 ArcelorMittal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 ArcelorMittal Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 ArcelorMittal Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered
10.12.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Development
10.13 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd.
10.13.1 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
10.13.2 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd. Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd. Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered
10.13.5 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development
10.14 ChelPipe Group
10.14.1 ChelPipe Group Corporation Information
10.14.2 ChelPipe Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 ChelPipe Group Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 ChelPipe Group Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered
10.14.5 ChelPipe Group Recent Development
10.15 Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe
10.15.1 Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe Corporation Information
10.15.2 Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered
10.15.5 Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe Recent Development
10.16 SEVERSTAL
10.16.1 SEVERSTAL Corporation Information
10.16.2 SEVERSTAL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 SEVERSTAL Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 SEVERSTAL Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered
10.16.5 SEVERSTAL Recent Development
10.17 JSW Steel Ltd.
10.17.1 JSW Steel Ltd. Corporation Information
10.17.2 JSW Steel Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 JSW Steel Ltd. Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 JSW Steel Ltd. Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered
10.17.5 JSW Steel Ltd. Recent Development
10.18 Attieh Steel Ltd
10.18.1 Attieh Steel Ltd Corporation Information
10.18.2 Attieh Steel Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Attieh Steel Ltd Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Attieh Steel Ltd Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered
10.18.5 Attieh Steel Ltd Recent Development
10.19 TMK Group
10.19.1 TMK Group Corporation Information
10.19.2 TMK Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 TMK Group Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 TMK Group Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered
10.19.5 TMK Group Recent Development
10.20 Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd.
10.20.1 Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
10.20.2 Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd. Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd. Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered
10.20.5 Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd. Recent Development
10.21 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe
10.21.1 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Corporation Information
10.21.2 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.21.3 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered
10.21.5 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Recent Development
10.22 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd
10.22.1 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd Corporation Information
10.22.2 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.22.3 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.22.4 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered
10.22.5 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd Recent Development
10.23 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe
10.23.1 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Corporation Information
10.23.2 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.23.3 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.23.4 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered
10.23.5 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Recent Development
11 Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”