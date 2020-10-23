Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Outlook 2020: Business overview, Industry insights, Forecast To 2026 | BioBag, Novolex, EnviGreen

“

The report titled Global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Earth Friendly Plastic Bags report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Earth Friendly Plastic Bags report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BioBag, Novolex, EnviGreen, BASF, Plastiroll, Sahachit, Xtex Polythene, RKW, Abbey Polythene, Sarah Bio Plast, Bulldog Bag, Symphony Polymers, Jiangsu Torise biomaterials, JUNER Plastic packaging

Market Segmentation by Product: Polylactic acid (PLA)

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Starch Blends

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Food Packaging & Industrial Packaging

Convenient for Shopping

Garbage Containing

Others



The Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Earth Friendly Plastic Bags market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Earth Friendly Plastic Bags industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags market?

Table of Contents:

2 Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Overview

1.1 Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Product Overview

1.2 Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Polylactic acid (PLA)

1.2.2 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

1.2.3 Starch Blends

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Earth Friendly Plastic Bags as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags by Application

4.1 Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food Packaging & Industrial Packaging

4.1.2 Convenient for Shopping

4.1.3 Garbage Containing

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Earth Friendly Plastic Bags by Application

4.5.2 Europe Earth Friendly Plastic Bags by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Earth Friendly Plastic Bags by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Earth Friendly Plastic Bags by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Earth Friendly Plastic Bags by Application

5 North America Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Business

10.1 BioBag

10.1.1 BioBag Corporation Information

10.1.2 BioBag Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 BioBag Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 BioBag Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Products Offered

10.1.5 BioBag Recent Development

10.2 Novolex

10.2.1 Novolex Corporation Information

10.2.2 Novolex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Novolex Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 BioBag Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Products Offered

10.2.5 Novolex Recent Development

10.3 EnviGreen

10.3.1 EnviGreen Corporation Information

10.3.2 EnviGreen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 EnviGreen Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 EnviGreen Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Products Offered

10.3.5 EnviGreen Recent Development

10.4 BASF

10.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.4.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 BASF Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 BASF Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Products Offered

10.4.5 BASF Recent Development

10.5 Plastiroll

10.5.1 Plastiroll Corporation Information

10.5.2 Plastiroll Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Plastiroll Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Plastiroll Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Products Offered

10.5.5 Plastiroll Recent Development

10.6 Sahachit

10.6.1 Sahachit Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sahachit Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Sahachit Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Sahachit Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Products Offered

10.6.5 Sahachit Recent Development

10.7 Xtex Polythene

10.7.1 Xtex Polythene Corporation Information

10.7.2 Xtex Polythene Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Xtex Polythene Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Xtex Polythene Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Products Offered

10.7.5 Xtex Polythene Recent Development

10.8 RKW

10.8.1 RKW Corporation Information

10.8.2 RKW Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 RKW Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 RKW Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Products Offered

10.8.5 RKW Recent Development

10.9 Abbey Polythene

10.9.1 Abbey Polythene Corporation Information

10.9.2 Abbey Polythene Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Abbey Polythene Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Abbey Polythene Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Products Offered

10.9.5 Abbey Polythene Recent Development

10.10 Sarah Bio Plast

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sarah Bio Plast Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sarah Bio Plast Recent Development

10.11 Bulldog Bag

10.11.1 Bulldog Bag Corporation Information

10.11.2 Bulldog Bag Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Bulldog Bag Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Bulldog Bag Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Products Offered

10.11.5 Bulldog Bag Recent Development

10.12 Symphony Polymers

10.12.1 Symphony Polymers Corporation Information

10.12.2 Symphony Polymers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Symphony Polymers Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Symphony Polymers Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Products Offered

10.12.5 Symphony Polymers Recent Development

10.13 Jiangsu Torise biomaterials

10.13.1 Jiangsu Torise biomaterials Corporation Information

10.13.2 Jiangsu Torise biomaterials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Jiangsu Torise biomaterials Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Jiangsu Torise biomaterials Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Products Offered

10.13.5 Jiangsu Torise biomaterials Recent Development

10.14 JUNER Plastic packaging

10.14.1 JUNER Plastic packaging Corporation Information

10.14.2 JUNER Plastic packaging Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 JUNER Plastic packaging Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 JUNER Plastic packaging Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Products Offered

10.14.5 JUNER Plastic packaging Recent Development

11 Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Earth Friendly Plastic Bags Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

