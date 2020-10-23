Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market 2020: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2026 | OMK, EUROPIPE GmbH, Arabian Pipes Company

“

The report titled Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-request/830173/longitudinal-seam-saw-pipe

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: OMK, EUROPIPE GmbH, Arabian Pipes Company, Global Pipe Company, Nippon Steel, Welspun, National Pipe Co. Ltd., Jindal SAW Ltd., JFE Steel Corporation, Essar, Borusan Mannesmann, ArcelorMittal, Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd., ChelPipe Group, Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe, SEVERSTAL, JSW Steel Ltd., Attieh Steel Ltd, TMK Group, Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd., Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe, Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd, Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe

Market Segmentation by Product: UOE Process

JCOE Process

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil & Gas

Construction & Utilities

Others



The Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/830173/longitudinal-seam-saw-pipe

Table of Contents:

1 Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Overview

1.1 Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Product Overview

1.2 Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 UOE Process

1.2.2 JCOE Process

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe by Application

4.1 Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Segment by Application

4.1.1 Oil & Gas

4.1.2 Construction & Utilities

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe by Application

4.5.2 Europe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe by Application

5 North America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Business

10.1 OMK

10.1.1 OMK Corporation Information

10.1.2 OMK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 OMK Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 OMK Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered

10.1.5 OMK Recent Development

10.2 EUROPIPE GmbH

10.2.1 EUROPIPE GmbH Corporation Information

10.2.2 EUROPIPE GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 EUROPIPE GmbH Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 OMK Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered

10.2.5 EUROPIPE GmbH Recent Development

10.3 Arabian Pipes Company

10.3.1 Arabian Pipes Company Corporation Information

10.3.2 Arabian Pipes Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Arabian Pipes Company Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Arabian Pipes Company Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered

10.3.5 Arabian Pipes Company Recent Development

10.4 Global Pipe Company

10.4.1 Global Pipe Company Corporation Information

10.4.2 Global Pipe Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Global Pipe Company Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Global Pipe Company Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered

10.4.5 Global Pipe Company Recent Development

10.5 Nippon Steel

10.5.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Information

10.5.2 Nippon Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Nippon Steel Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Nippon Steel Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered

10.5.5 Nippon Steel Recent Development

10.6 Welspun

10.6.1 Welspun Corporation Information

10.6.2 Welspun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Welspun Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Welspun Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered

10.6.5 Welspun Recent Development

10.7 National Pipe Co. Ltd.

10.7.1 National Pipe Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

10.7.2 National Pipe Co. Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 National Pipe Co. Ltd. Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 National Pipe Co. Ltd. Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered

10.7.5 National Pipe Co. Ltd. Recent Development

10.8 Jindal SAW Ltd.

10.8.1 Jindal SAW Ltd. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Jindal SAW Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Jindal SAW Ltd. Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Jindal SAW Ltd. Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered

10.8.5 Jindal SAW Ltd. Recent Development

10.9 JFE Steel Corporation

10.9.1 JFE Steel Corporation Corporation Information

10.9.2 JFE Steel Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 JFE Steel Corporation Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 JFE Steel Corporation Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered

10.9.5 JFE Steel Corporation Recent Development

10.10 Essar

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Essar Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Essar Recent Development

10.11 Borusan Mannesmann

10.11.1 Borusan Mannesmann Corporation Information

10.11.2 Borusan Mannesmann Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Borusan Mannesmann Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Borusan Mannesmann Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered

10.11.5 Borusan Mannesmann Recent Development

10.12 ArcelorMittal

10.12.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

10.12.2 ArcelorMittal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 ArcelorMittal Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 ArcelorMittal Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered

10.12.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Development

10.13 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd.

10.13.1 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.13.2 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd. Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd. Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered

10.13.5 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.14 ChelPipe Group

10.14.1 ChelPipe Group Corporation Information

10.14.2 ChelPipe Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 ChelPipe Group Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 ChelPipe Group Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered

10.14.5 ChelPipe Group Recent Development

10.15 Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe

10.15.1 Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe Corporation Information

10.15.2 Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered

10.15.5 Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe Recent Development

10.16 SEVERSTAL

10.16.1 SEVERSTAL Corporation Information

10.16.2 SEVERSTAL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 SEVERSTAL Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 SEVERSTAL Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered

10.16.5 SEVERSTAL Recent Development

10.17 JSW Steel Ltd.

10.17.1 JSW Steel Ltd. Corporation Information

10.17.2 JSW Steel Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 JSW Steel Ltd. Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 JSW Steel Ltd. Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered

10.17.5 JSW Steel Ltd. Recent Development

10.18 Attieh Steel Ltd

10.18.1 Attieh Steel Ltd Corporation Information

10.18.2 Attieh Steel Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Attieh Steel Ltd Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Attieh Steel Ltd Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered

10.18.5 Attieh Steel Ltd Recent Development

10.19 TMK Group

10.19.1 TMK Group Corporation Information

10.19.2 TMK Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 TMK Group Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 TMK Group Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered

10.19.5 TMK Group Recent Development

10.20 Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd.

10.20.1 Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.20.2 Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd. Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd. Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered

10.20.5 Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.21 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe

10.21.1 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Corporation Information

10.21.2 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered

10.21.5 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Recent Development

10.22 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd

10.22.1 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

10.22.2 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered

10.22.5 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd Recent Development

10.23 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe

10.23.1 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Corporation Information

10.23.2 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Products Offered

10.23.5 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Recent Development

11 Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”