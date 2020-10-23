Tankless Water Heaters Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Takagi, Rheem, Stiebel

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Tankless Water Heaters market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Tankless Water Heaters market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Tankless Water Heaters report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Tankless Water Heaters report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Tankless Water Heaters market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Tankless Water Heaters market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Tankless Water Heaters market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Tankless Water Heaters market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Tankless Water Heaters market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Tankless Water Heaters Market Research Report: Takagi, Rheem, Stiebel, Eemax, Ecosmart, Bosch, Venus, Rinnai, Midea, Haier, Marey, IHeat, Westinghouse, Eccotemp, Noritz, EZ Tankless, American Standard, Seisco, Bradley

The Tankless Water Heaters Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Tankless Water Heaters market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Tankless Water Heaters market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Tankless Water Heaters market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Tankless Water Heaters industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Tankless Water Heaters market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Tankless Water Heaters market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Tankless Water Heaters market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Tankless Water Heaters Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Tankless Water Heaters Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Tankless Water Heaters Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Non-condensing Type

1.4.3 Condensing Type

1.4.4 Condensing Hybrid Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Tankless Water Heaters Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Tankless Water Heaters Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Tankless Water Heaters Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Tankless Water Heaters Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Tankless Water Heaters, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Tankless Water Heaters Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Tankless Water Heaters Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Tankless Water Heaters Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Tankless Water Heaters Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Tankless Water Heaters Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Tankless Water Heaters Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Tankless Water Heaters Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Tankless Water Heaters Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Tankless Water Heaters Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Tankless Water Heaters Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Tankless Water Heaters Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Tankless Water Heaters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Tankless Water Heaters Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Tankless Water Heaters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Tankless Water Heaters Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Tankless Water Heaters Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Tankless Water Heaters Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Tankless Water Heaters Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Tankless Water Heaters Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Tankless Water Heaters Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Tankless Water Heaters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Tankless Water Heaters Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Tankless Water Heaters Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Tankless Water Heaters Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Tankless Water Heaters Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Tankless Water Heaters Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Tankless Water Heaters Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Tankless Water Heaters Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Tankless Water Heaters Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Tankless Water Heaters Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Tankless Water Heaters Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Tankless Water Heaters Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Tankless Water Heaters Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Tankless Water Heaters Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Tankless Water Heaters by Country

6.1.1 North America Tankless Water Heaters Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Tankless Water Heaters Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Tankless Water Heaters Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Tankless Water Heaters Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Tankless Water Heaters by Country

7.1.1 Europe Tankless Water Heaters Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Tankless Water Heaters Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Tankless Water Heaters Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Tankless Water Heaters Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Tankless Water Heaters by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Tankless Water Heaters Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Tankless Water Heaters Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Tankless Water Heaters Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Tankless Water Heaters Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Tankless Water Heaters by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Tankless Water Heaters Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Tankless Water Heaters Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Tankless Water Heaters Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Tankless Water Heaters Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Tankless Water Heaters by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Tankless Water Heaters Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Tankless Water Heaters Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Tankless Water Heaters Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Tankless Water Heaters Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Takagi

11.1.1 Takagi Corporation Information

11.1.2 Takagi Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Takagi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Takagi Tankless Water Heaters Products Offered

11.1.5 Takagi Related Developments

11.2 Rheem

11.2.1 Rheem Corporation Information

11.2.2 Rheem Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Rheem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Rheem Tankless Water Heaters Products Offered

11.2.5 Rheem Related Developments

11.3 Stiebel

11.3.1 Stiebel Corporation Information

11.3.2 Stiebel Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Stiebel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Stiebel Tankless Water Heaters Products Offered

11.3.5 Stiebel Related Developments

11.4 Eemax

11.4.1 Eemax Corporation Information

11.4.2 Eemax Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Eemax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Eemax Tankless Water Heaters Products Offered

11.4.5 Eemax Related Developments

11.5 Ecosmart

11.5.1 Ecosmart Corporation Information

11.5.2 Ecosmart Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Ecosmart Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Ecosmart Tankless Water Heaters Products Offered

11.5.5 Ecosmart Related Developments

11.6 Bosch

11.6.1 Bosch Corporation Information

11.6.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Bosch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Bosch Tankless Water Heaters Products Offered

11.6.5 Bosch Related Developments

11.7 Venus

11.7.1 Venus Corporation Information

11.7.2 Venus Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Venus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Venus Tankless Water Heaters Products Offered

11.7.5 Venus Related Developments

11.8 Rinnai

11.8.1 Rinnai Corporation Information

11.8.2 Rinnai Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Rinnai Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Rinnai Tankless Water Heaters Products Offered

11.8.5 Rinnai Related Developments

11.9 Midea

11.9.1 Midea Corporation Information

11.9.2 Midea Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Midea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Midea Tankless Water Heaters Products Offered

11.9.5 Midea Related Developments

11.10 Haier

11.10.1 Haier Corporation Information

11.10.2 Haier Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Haier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Haier Tankless Water Heaters Products Offered

11.10.5 Haier Related Developments

11.12 IHeat

11.12.1 IHeat Corporation Information

11.12.2 IHeat Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 IHeat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 IHeat Products Offered

11.12.5 IHeat Related Developments

11.13 Westinghouse

11.13.1 Westinghouse Corporation Information

11.13.2 Westinghouse Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Westinghouse Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Westinghouse Products Offered

11.13.5 Westinghouse Related Developments

11.14 Eccotemp

11.14.1 Eccotemp Corporation Information

11.14.2 Eccotemp Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Eccotemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Eccotemp Products Offered

11.14.5 Eccotemp Related Developments

11.15 Noritz

11.15.1 Noritz Corporation Information

11.15.2 Noritz Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Noritz Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Noritz Products Offered

11.15.5 Noritz Related Developments

11.16 EZ Tankless

11.16.1 EZ Tankless Corporation Information

11.16.2 EZ Tankless Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 EZ Tankless Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 EZ Tankless Products Offered

11.16.5 EZ Tankless Related Developments

11.17 American Standard

11.17.1 American Standard Corporation Information

11.17.2 American Standard Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 American Standard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 American Standard Products Offered

11.17.5 American Standard Related Developments

11.18 Seisco

11.18.1 Seisco Corporation Information

11.18.2 Seisco Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Seisco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Seisco Products Offered

11.18.5 Seisco Related Developments

11.19 Bradley

11.19.1 Bradley Corporation Information

11.19.2 Bradley Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Bradley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Bradley Products Offered

11.19.5 Bradley Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Tankless Water Heaters Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Tankless Water Heaters Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Tankless Water Heaters Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Tankless Water Heaters Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Tankless Water Heaters Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Tankless Water Heaters Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Tankless Water Heaters Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Tankless Water Heaters Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Tankless Water Heaters Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Tankless Water Heaters Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Tankless Water Heaters Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Tankless Water Heaters Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Tankless Water Heaters Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Tankless Water Heaters Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Tankless Water Heaters Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Tankless Water Heaters Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Tankless Water Heaters Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Tankless Water Heaters Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Tankless Water Heaters Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Tankless Water Heaters Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Tankless Water Heaters Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Tankless Water Heaters Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Tankless Water Heaters Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Tankless Water Heaters Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Tankless Water Heaters Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

