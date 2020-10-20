Aluminium Casting Products Market Size, Regional Growth Analysis, Outlook and Forecast Data 2020-2027

The global Aluminium Casting Products report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Aluminium Casting Products report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global Aluminium Casting Products market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Segment by Type, the Aluminium Casting Products market is segmented into

Permanent Molding

High Pressure Die Casting

Low Pressure Die Casting

Gravity Die Casting

Segment by Application, the Aluminium Casting Products market is segmented into

Automobiles

Heavy Machinery and Industrial

Aerospace and Marine

Building and Construction Hardware

Power and Hand Tools

Telecom

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Aluminium Casting Products market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Aluminium Casting Products market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Aluminium Casting Products Market Share Analysis

Aluminium Casting Products market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Aluminium Casting Products business, the date to enter into the Aluminium Casting Products market, Aluminium Casting Products product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Alcast Technologies

Alcoa Howmet

Consolidated Metco

Dynacast International

Gibbs Die Casting

Ryobi

Bodine Aluminum

Martinrea Honsel Germany

Leggett & Platt

Major Points of Table Of Content

Global Aluminium Casting Products Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aluminium Casting Products Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Aluminium Casting Products Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Aluminium Casting Products Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Permanent Molding

1.4.3 High Pressure Die Casting

1.4.4 Low Pressure Die Casting

1.4.5 Gravity Die Casting

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aluminium Casting Products Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automobiles

1.5.3 Heavy Machinery and Industrial

1.5.4 Aerospace and Marine

1.5.5 Building and Construction Hardware

1.5.6 Power and Hand Tools

1.5.7 Telecom

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Aluminium Casting Products Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Aluminium Casting Products Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Aluminium Casting Products Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Aluminium Casting Products, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Aluminium Casting Products Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Aluminium Casting Products Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Aluminium Casting Products Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Aluminium Casting Products Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Aluminium Casting Products Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Aluminium Casting Products Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Aluminium Casting Products Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Aluminium Casting Products Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Aluminium Casting Products Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Aluminium Casting Products Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Aluminium Casting Products Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Aluminium Casting Products Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Aluminium Casting Products Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Aluminium Casting Products Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aluminium Casting Products Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Aluminium Casting Products Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Aluminium Casting Products Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Aluminium Casting Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Aluminium Casting Products Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Aluminium Casting Products Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Aluminium Casting Products Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Aluminium Casting Products Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Aluminium Casting Products Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Aluminium Casting Products Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Aluminium Casting Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Aluminium Casting Products Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Aluminium Casting Products Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Aluminium Casting Products Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Aluminium Casting Products Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Aluminium Casting Products Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Aluminium Casting Products Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Aluminium Casting Products Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Aluminium Casting Products Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Aluminium Casting Products Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Aluminium Casting Products Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Aluminium Casting Products Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Aluminium Casting Products Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Aluminium Casting Products Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Aluminium Casting Products Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Aluminium Casting Products Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Aluminium Casting Products Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Aluminium Casting Products Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Aluminium Casting Products Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Aluminium Casting Products Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Aluminium Casting Products Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Aluminium Casting Products Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Aluminium Casting Products Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Aluminium Casting Products Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Aluminium Casting Products Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Aluminium Casting Products Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Aluminium Casting Products Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Aluminium Casting Products Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Aluminium Casting Products Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Aluminium Casting Products Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Aluminium Casting Products Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Aluminium Casting Products Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Aluminium Casting Products Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Aluminium Casting Products Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Aluminium Casting Products Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Aluminium Casting Products Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Aluminium Casting Products Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Aluminium Casting Products Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Aluminium Casting Products Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Aluminium Casting Products Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Aluminium Casting Products Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Aluminium Casting Products Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Aluminium Casting Products Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Aluminium Casting Products Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Aluminium Casting Products Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Aluminium Casting Products Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Aluminium Casting Products Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Aluminium Casting Products Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Aluminium Casting Products Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Aluminium Casting Products Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Aluminium Casting Products Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Aluminium Casting Products Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Aluminium Casting Products Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Casting Products Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Casting Products Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Casting Products Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Casting Products Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Alcast Technologies

12.1.1 Alcast Technologies Corporation Information

12.1.2 Alcast Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Alcast Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Alcast Technologies Aluminium Casting Products Products Offered

12.1.5 Alcast Technologies Recent Development

12.2 Alcoa Howmet

12.2.1 Alcoa Howmet Corporation Information

12.2.2 Alcoa Howmet Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Alcoa Howmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Alcoa Howmet Aluminium Casting Products Products Offered

12.2.5 Alcoa Howmet Recent Development

12.3 Consolidated Metco

12.3.1 Consolidated Metco Corporation Information

12.3.2 Consolidated Metco Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Consolidated Metco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Consolidated Metco Aluminium Casting Products Products Offered

12.3.5 Consolidated Metco Recent Development

12.4 Dynacast International

12.4.1 Dynacast International Corporation Information

12.4.2 Dynacast International Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Dynacast International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Dynacast International Aluminium Casting Products Products Offered

12.4.5 Dynacast International Recent Development

12.5 Gibbs Die Casting

12.5.1 Gibbs Die Casting Corporation Information

12.5.2 Gibbs Die Casting Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Gibbs Die Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Gibbs Die Casting Aluminium Casting Products Products Offered

12.5.5 Gibbs Die Casting Recent Development

12.6 Ryobi

12.6.1 Ryobi Corporation Information

12.6.2 Ryobi Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Ryobi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Ryobi Aluminium Casting Products Products Offered

12.6.5 Ryobi Recent Development

12.7 Bodine Aluminum

12.7.1 Bodine Aluminum Corporation Information

12.7.2 Bodine Aluminum Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Bodine Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Bodine Aluminum Aluminium Casting Products Products Offered

12.7.5 Bodine Aluminum Recent Development

12.8 Martinrea Honsel Germany

12.8.1 Martinrea Honsel Germany Corporation Information

12.8.2 Martinrea Honsel Germany Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Martinrea Honsel Germany Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Martinrea Honsel Germany Aluminium Casting Products Products Offered

12.8.5 Martinrea Honsel Germany Recent Development

12.9 Leggett & Platt

12.9.1 Leggett & Platt Corporation Information

12.9.2 Leggett & Platt Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Leggett & Platt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Leggett & Platt Aluminium Casting Products Products Offered

12.9.5 Leggett & Platt Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Aluminium Casting Products Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Aluminium Casting Products Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

