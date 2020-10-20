Healthcare Distribution Market Reach around US$ 1,275 Bn by 2026

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Healthcare Distribution market expected to CAGR of 7.7%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 1,275 Bn in 2027.

The study primarily analyses the scale of the Healthcare Distribution market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Healthcare Distribution market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).



The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Healthcare Distribution market.

The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Healthcare Distribution market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Healthcare Distribution market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Market participants

McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Owens & Minor, Inc., Morris and Dickson Co., LLC, Curascript Specialty Distribution, FFF Enterprises, Inc., Medline Industries, Attain Med, Inc., and Dakota Drug among others.

Market segmentation

Market By Type

Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services OTC Drugs Generic Drugs Brand-name

Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services Monoclonal Antibodies Vaccines Recombinant Proteins Blood and Blood Products Other Products

Medical Device Distribution Services

Market By End-User

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Other

Market By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Table of content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Healthcare Distribution

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Healthcare Distribution Market By Type

1.2.2.1. Global Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue Share By Type in 2018

1.2.2.3. Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services

1.2.2.3.1. OTC Drugs

1.2.2.3.2. Generic Drugs

1.2.2.3.3. Brand-name

1.2.2.4. Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services

1.2.2.4.1. Monoclonal Antibodies

1.2.2.4.2. Vaccines

1.2.2.4.3. Recombinant Proteins

1.2.2.4.4. Blood and Blood Products

1.2.2.4.5. Other Products

1.2.2.5. Medical Device Distribution Services

1.2.3. Healthcare Distribution Market By End-User

1.2.3.1. Global Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End-User (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue Share By End-User in 2018

1.2.3.3. Retail Pharmacies

1.2.3.4. Hospital Pharmacies

1.2.3.5. Other

1.2.4. Healthcare Distribution Market By Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. North America Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.3. Europe Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2018

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Healthcare Distribution Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Healthcare Distribution Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Healthcare Distribution Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Healthcare Distribution Major Manufacturers in 2018

CHAPTER 4. HEALTHCARE DISTRIBUTION MARKET BY TYPE

4.1. Global Healthcare Distribution Revenue By Type

4.2. Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.3. OTC Drugs

4.2.4. Generic Drugs

4.2.5. Brand-name

4.3. Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.3. Monoclonal Antibodies

4.3.4. Vaccines

4.3.5. Recombinant Proteins

4.3.6. Blood and Blood Products

4.3.7. Other Products

4.4. Medical Device Distribution Services

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. HEALTHCARE DISTRIBUTION MARKET BY END-USER

5.1. Global Healthcare Distribution Revenue By End-User

5.2. Retail Pharmacies

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Hospital Pharmacies

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Other

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA HEALTHCARE DISTRIBUTION MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2. North America Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE HEALTHCARE DISTRIBUTION MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC HEALTHCARE DISTRIBUTION MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA HEALTHCARE DISTRIBUTION MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Mexico

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA HEALTHCARE DISTRIBUTION MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East & Africa Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East & Africa Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. GCC

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. South Africa

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE

11.1. McKesson Corporation

11.1.1. Company Snapshot

11.1.2. Overview

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Product Portfolio

11.1.5. Key Developments

11.1.6. Strategies

11.2. Cardinal Health, Inc.

11.2.1. Company Snapshot

11.2.2. Overview

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Product Portfolio

11.2.5. Key Developments

11.2.6. Strategies

11.3. AmerisourceBergen Corporation

11.3.1. Company Snapshot

11.3.2. Overview

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Product Portfolio

11.3.5. Key Developments

11.3.6. Strategies

11.4. Owens & Minor, Inc.

11.4.1. Company Snapshot

11.4.2. Overview

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Product Portfolio

11.4.5. Key Developments

11.4.6. Strategies

11.5. Morris and Dickson Co., LLC

11.5.1. Company Snapshot

11.5.2. Overview

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Product Portfolio

11.5.5. Key Developments

11.5.6. Strategies

11.6. Curascript Specialty Distribution

11.6.1. Company Snapshot

11.6.2. Overview

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Product Portfolio

11.6.5. Key Developments

11.6.6. Strategies

11.7. FFF Enterprises, Inc.

11.7.1. Company Snapshot

11.7.2. Overview

11.7.3. Financial Overview

11.7.4. Product Portfolio

11.7.5. Key Developments

11.7.6. Strategies

11.9. Medline Industries

11.9.1. Company Snapshot

11.9.2. Overview

11.9.3. Financial Overview

11.9.4. Product Portfolio

11.9.5. Key Developments

11.9.6. Strategies

11.10. Attain Med, Inc.

11.10.1. Company Snapshot

11.10.2. Overview

11.10.3. Financial Overview

11.10.4. Product Portfolio

11.10.5. Key Developments

11.10.6. Strategies

11.11. Dakota Drug

11.11.1. Company Snapshot

11.11.2. Overview

11.11.3. Financial Overview

11.11.4. Product Portfolio

11.11.5. Key Developments

11.11.6. Strategies

11.12. Others

11.12.1. Company Snapshot

11.12.2. Overview

11.12.3. Financial Overview

11.12.4. Product Portfolio

11.12.5. Key Developments

11.12.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH

12.1. Research Methodology

12.1.1. Initial Data Search

12.1.2. Secondary Research

12.1.3. Primary Research

12.2. Assumptions and Scope

