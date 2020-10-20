Healthcare Distribution Market Reach around US$ 1,275 Bn by 2026
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Healthcare Distribution market expected to CAGR of 7.7%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 1,275 Bn in 2027.
The study primarily analyses the scale of the Healthcare Distribution market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Healthcare Distribution market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).
The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Healthcare Distribution market.
The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Healthcare Distribution market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Healthcare Distribution market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.
Market participants
McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Owens & Minor, Inc., Morris and Dickson Co., LLC, Curascript Specialty Distribution, FFF Enterprises, Inc., Medline Industries, Attain Med, Inc., and Dakota Drug among others.
Market segmentation
Market By Type
- Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services
- OTC Drugs
- Generic Drugs
- Brand-name
- Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Vaccines
- Recombinant Proteins
- Blood and Blood Products
- Other Products
- Medical Device Distribution Services
Market By End-User
- Retail Pharmacies
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Other
Market By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Healthcare Distribution
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Healthcare Distribution Market By Type
1.2.2.1. Global Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2015-2026)
1.2.2.2. Global Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue Share By Type in 2018
1.2.2.3. Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services
1.2.2.3.1. OTC Drugs
1.2.2.3.2. Generic Drugs
1.2.2.3.3. Brand-name
1.2.2.4. Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services
1.2.2.4.1. Monoclonal Antibodies
1.2.2.4.2. Vaccines
1.2.2.4.3. Recombinant Proteins
1.2.2.4.4. Blood and Blood Products
1.2.2.4.5. Other Products
1.2.2.5. Medical Device Distribution Services
1.2.3. Healthcare Distribution Market By End-User
1.2.3.1. Global Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End-User (2015-2026)
1.2.3.2. Global Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue Share By End-User in 2018
1.2.3.3. Retail Pharmacies
1.2.3.4. Hospital Pharmacies
1.2.3.5. Other
1.2.4. Healthcare Distribution Market By Geography
1.2.4.1. Global Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)
1.2.4.2. North America Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.4.3. Europe Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.4.5. Latin America Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2018
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Healthcare Distribution Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Healthcare Distribution Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Healthcare Distribution Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Healthcare Distribution Major Manufacturers in 2018
CHAPTER 4. HEALTHCARE DISTRIBUTION MARKET BY TYPE
4.1. Global Healthcare Distribution Revenue By Type
4.2. Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.2.3. OTC Drugs
4.2.4. Generic Drugs
4.2.5. Brand-name
4.3. Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3.3. Monoclonal Antibodies
4.3.4. Vaccines
4.3.5. Recombinant Proteins
4.3.6. Blood and Blood Products
4.3.7. Other Products
4.4. Medical Device Distribution Services
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. HEALTHCARE DISTRIBUTION MARKET BY END-USER
5.1. Global Healthcare Distribution Revenue By End-User
5.2. Retail Pharmacies
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3. Hospital Pharmacies
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.4. Other
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA HEALTHCARE DISTRIBUTION MARKET BY COUNTRY
6.1. North America Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.2. North America Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
6.3. U.S.
6.3.1. U.S. Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4. Canada
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. EUROPE HEALTHCARE DISTRIBUTION MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. Europe Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.2. Europe Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
7.3. UK
7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4. Germany
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.5. France
7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.6. Spain
7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.7. Rest of Europe
7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC HEALTHCARE DISTRIBUTION MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.2. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
8.3. China
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4. Japan
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5. India
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.6. Australia
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.7. South Korea
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA HEALTHCARE DISTRIBUTION MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Latin America Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.2. Latin America Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
9.3. Brazil
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4. Mexico
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5. Rest of Latin America
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA HEALTHCARE DISTRIBUTION MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Middle East & Africa Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.2. Middle East & Africa Healthcare Distribution Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
10.3. GCC
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4. South Africa
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE
11.1. McKesson Corporation
11.1.1. Company Snapshot
11.1.2. Overview
11.1.3. Financial Overview
11.1.4. Product Portfolio
11.1.5. Key Developments
11.1.6. Strategies
11.2. Cardinal Health, Inc.
11.2.1. Company Snapshot
11.2.2. Overview
11.2.3. Financial Overview
11.2.4. Product Portfolio
11.2.5. Key Developments
11.2.6. Strategies
11.3. AmerisourceBergen Corporation
11.3.1. Company Snapshot
11.3.2. Overview
11.3.3. Financial Overview
11.3.4. Product Portfolio
11.3.5. Key Developments
11.3.6. Strategies
11.4. Owens & Minor, Inc.
11.4.1. Company Snapshot
11.4.2. Overview
11.4.3. Financial Overview
11.4.4. Product Portfolio
11.4.5. Key Developments
11.4.6. Strategies
11.5. Morris and Dickson Co., LLC
11.5.1. Company Snapshot
11.5.2. Overview
11.5.3. Financial Overview
11.5.4. Product Portfolio
11.5.5. Key Developments
11.5.6. Strategies
11.6. Curascript Specialty Distribution
11.6.1. Company Snapshot
11.6.2. Overview
11.6.3. Financial Overview
11.6.4. Product Portfolio
11.6.5. Key Developments
11.6.6. Strategies
11.7. FFF Enterprises, Inc.
11.7.1. Company Snapshot
11.7.2. Overview
11.7.3. Financial Overview
11.7.4. Product Portfolio
11.7.5. Key Developments
11.7.6. Strategies
11.8. FFF Enterprises, Inc.
11.8.1. Company Snapshot
11.8.2. Overview
11.8.3. Financial Overview
11.8.4. Product Portfolio
11.8.5. Key Developments
11.8.6. Strategies
11.9. Medline Industries
11.9.1. Company Snapshot
11.9.2. Overview
11.9.3. Financial Overview
11.9.4. Product Portfolio
11.9.5. Key Developments
11.9.6. Strategies
11.10. Attain Med, Inc.
11.10.1. Company Snapshot
11.10.2. Overview
11.10.3. Financial Overview
11.10.4. Product Portfolio
11.10.5. Key Developments
11.10.6. Strategies
11.11. Dakota Drug
11.11.1. Company Snapshot
11.11.2. Overview
11.11.3. Financial Overview
11.11.4. Product Portfolio
11.11.5. Key Developments
11.11.6. Strategies
11.12. Others
11.12.1. Company Snapshot
11.12.2. Overview
11.12.3. Financial Overview
11.12.4. Product Portfolio
11.12.5. Key Developments
11.12.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH
12.1. Research Methodology
12.1.1. Initial Data Search
12.1.2. Secondary Research
12.1.3. Primary Research
12.2. Assumptions and Scope
