Dialysis Market Value Rising at a around US$ 124.2 Bn by 2026

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Dialysis market will register a 5.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 124.2 Bn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Dialysis Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Dialysis market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Dialysis in major regions globally.

The market report on the Dialysis also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Dialysis Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Dialysis industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

Fresenius Medical Care Ag & Co. Kgaa, Baxter International, Inc., Davita Inc., Nipro Corporation, B. Braun Avitum Ag, Diaverum Deutschland Gmbh., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nxstage Medical, Inc., Cantel Medical Corporation (Medicators, Inc)., and Asahi Kasei Corporation.

Market Segmentation

Market By Procedure Type

Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis

Market By Product Type

Equipments Dialysis machines Water treatment systems Others

Services

Consumables Dialyzers Catheters Access products Concentrates Others



Market By End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Centers

Others

Market By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Dialysis

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Dialysis Market By Procedure Type

1.2.2.1. Global Dialysis Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Procedure Type (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Dialysis Market Revenue Share By Procedure Type in 2018

1.2.2.3. Hemodialysis

1.2.2.4. Peritoneal Dialysis

1.2.3. Dialysis Market By Product Type

1.2.3.1. Global Dialysis Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product Type (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Equipments

1.2.3.2.1. Dialysis machines

1.2.3.2.2. Water treatment systems

1.2.3.2.3. Others

1.2.3.3. Services

1.2.3.4. Consumables

1.2.3.4.1. Dialyzers

1.2.3.4.2. Catheters

1.2.3.4.3. Access products

1.2.3.4.4. Concentrates

1.2.3.4.5. Others

1.2.4. Dialysis Market By End-Users

1.2.4.1. Global Dialysis Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End-Users (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Hospitals

1.2.4.3. Specialty Centers

1.2.4.4. Others

1.2.5. Dialysis Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Dialysis Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. North America Dialysis Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.3. Europe Dialysis Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Dialysis Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Dialysis Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Dialysis Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2018

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Dialysis Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Dialysis Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Dialysis Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Dialysis Major Manufacturers in 2018

CHAPTER 4. DIALYSIS MARKET BY PROCEDURE TYPE

4.1. Global Dialysis Revenue By Procedure Type

4.2. Hemodialysis

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Peritoneal Dialysis

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. DIALYSIS MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1. Global Dialysis Revenue By Product Type

5.2. Equipments

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.3. Dialysis machines

5.2.4. Water treatment systems

5.2.5. Others

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Consumables

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.3. Dialyzers

5.4.4. Catheters

5.4.5. Access products

5.4.6. Concentrates

5.4.7. Others

CHAPTER 6. DIALYSIS MARKET BY END-USERS

6.1. Global Dialysis Revenue By End-Users

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Specialty Centers

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Others

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA DIALYSIS MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Dialysis Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. North America Dialysis Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Dialysis Market Revenue and Forecast By Procedure Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Procedure Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE DIALYSIS MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Dialysis Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Dialysis Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Procedure Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Procedure Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Procedure Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Procedure Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Procedure Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC DIALYSIS MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Dialysis Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Dialysis Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Procedure Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Procedure Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Procedure Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Procedure Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Procedure Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Procedure Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA DIALYSIS MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Dialysis Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Dialysis Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Procedure Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Procedure Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Procedure Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA DIALYSIS MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & AFRICA Dialysis Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & AFRICA Dialysis Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Procedure Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Procedure Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & AFRICA

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Procedure Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. Fresenius Medical Care Ag & Co. Kgaa

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Type Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Baxter International, Inc.

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Type Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Davita Inc.

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Type Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Nipro Corporation

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Type Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. B. Braun Avitum Ag

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Type Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Diaverum Deutschland Gmbh.

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Type Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Type Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Nxstage Medical, Inc.

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Type Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Cantel Medical Corporation (Medicators, Inc).

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Type Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Asahi Kasei Corporation

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Type Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

