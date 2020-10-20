Cancer Therapeutics Market Value Grow around 176 Bn by 2026

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Cancer Therapeutics market will register a 7.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach 176 Bn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Cancer Therapeutics Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Cancer Therapeutics market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Cancer Therapeutics in major regions globally.

The market report on the Cancer Therapeutics also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Cancer Therapeutics Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Cancer Therapeutics industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc. and others.

Market Segmentation

Market By Application

Blood Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Glioblastoma

Malignant Meningioma

Mesothelioma

Melanoma

Others

Market By Treatment Type

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Hormonal Therapy

Others

Market By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Cancer Therapeutics

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Cancer Therapeutics Market By Application

1.2.2.1. Global Cancer Therapeutics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Cancer Therapeutics Market Revenue Share By Application in 2018

1.2.2.3. Blood Cancer

1.2.2.4. Colorectal Cancer

1.2.2.5. Prostate Cancer

1.2.2.6. Breast Cancer

1.2.2.7. Cervical Cancer

1.2.2.8. Head and Neck Cancer

1.2.2.9. Glioblastoma

1.2.2.10. Malignant Meningioma

1.2.2.11. Mesothelioma

1.2.2.12. Melanoma

1.2.2.13. Others

1.2.3. Cancer Therapeutics Market By Treatment Type

1.2.3.1. Global Cancer Therapeutics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Treatment Type (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Cancer Therapeutics Market Revenue Share By Treatment Type in 2018

1.2.3.3. Chemotherapy

1.2.3.4. Targeted Therapy

1.2.3.5. Immunotherapy

1.2.3.6. Hormonal Therapy

1.2.3.7. Others

1.2.4. Cancer Therapeutics Market By Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Cancer Therapeutics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. North America Cancer Therapeutics Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.3. Europe Cancer Therapeutics Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Cancer Therapeutics Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Cancer Therapeutics Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Cancer Therapeutics Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2018

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Cancer Therapeutics Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Cancer Therapeutics Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Cancer Therapeutics Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Cancer Therapeutics Major Manufacturers in 2018

CHAPTER 4. CANCER THERAPEUTICS MARKET BY APPLICATION

4.1. Global Cancer Therapeutics Revenue By Application

4.2. Blood Cancer

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Lung Cancer

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Colorectal Cancer

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Prostate Cancer

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6. Breast Cancer

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.7. Cervical Cancer

4.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.8. Head and Neck Cancer

4.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.9. Glioblastoma

4.9.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.9.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.10. Malignant Meningioma

4.10.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.10.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.11. Mesothelioma

4.11.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.11.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.12. Melanoma

4.12.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.12.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.13. Others

4.13.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.13.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. CANCER THERAPEUTICS MARKET BY TREATMENT TYPE

5.1. Global Cancer Therapeutics Revenue By Treatment Type

5.2. Chemotherapy

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Targeted Therapy

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Immunotherapy

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Hormonal Therapy

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA CANCER THERAPEUTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Cancer Therapeutics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2. North America Cancer Therapeutics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Cancer Therapeutics Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Treatment Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Treatment Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE CANCER THERAPEUTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Cancer Therapeutics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Cancer Therapeutics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Treatment Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Treatment Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Treatment Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Treatment Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Treatment Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC CANCER THERAPEUTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Cancer Therapeutics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Cancer Therapeutics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Treatment Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Treatment Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Treatment Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Treatment Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Treatment Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Treatment Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA CANCER THERAPEUTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Cancer Therapeutics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Cancer Therapeutics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Treatment Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Mexico

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Treatment Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Treatment Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA CANCER THERAPEUTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East & Africa Cancer Therapeutics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East & Africa Cancer Therapeutics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. GCC

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Treatment Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. South Africa

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Treatment Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Treatment Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE

11.1. AbbVie Inc.

11.1.1. Company Snapshot

11.1.2. Overview

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Product Portfolio

11.1.5. Key Developments

11.1.6. Strategies

11.2. Astellas Pharma Inc.

11.2.1. Company Snapshot

11.2.2. Overview

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Product Portfolio

11.2.5. Key Developments

11.2.6. Strategies

11.3. Bristol Myers Squibb Company

11.3.1. Company Snapshot

11.3.2. Overview

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Product Portfolio

11.3.5. Key Developments

11.3.6. Strategies

11.4. Celgene Corporation

11.4.1. Company Snapshot

11.4.2. Overview

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Product Portfolio

11.4.5. Key Developments

11.4.6. Strategies

11.5. Eli Lilly and Company

11.5.1. Company Snapshot

11.5.2. Overview

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Product Portfolio

11.5.5. Key Developments

11.5.6. Strategies

11.6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

11.6.1. Company Snapshot

11.6.2. Overview

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Product Portfolio

11.6.5. Key Developments

11.6.6. Strategies

11.7. Johnson & Johnson

11.7.1. Company Snapshot

11.7.2. Overview

11.7.3. Financial Overview

11.7.4. Product Portfolio

11.7.5. Key Developments

11.7.6. Strategies

11.8. Merck & Co., Inc.

11.8.1. Company Snapshot

11.8.2. Overview

11.8.3. Financial Overview

11.8.4. Product Portfolio

11.8.5. Key Developments

11.8.6. Strategies

11.9. Novartis AG

11.9.1. Company Snapshot

11.9.2. Overview

11.9.3. Financial Overview

11.9.4. Product Portfolio

11.9.5. Key Developments

11.9.6. Strategies

11.10. Pfizer Inc.

11.10.1. Company Snapshot

11.10.2. Overview

11.10.3. Financial Overview

11.10.4. Product Portfolio

11.10.5. Key Developments

11.10.6. Strategies

11.11. Others

11.11.1. Company Snapshot

11.11.2. Overview

11.11.3. Financial Overview

11.11.4. Product Portfolio

11.11.5. Key Developments

11.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH

12.1. Research Methodology

12.1.1. Initial Data Search

12.1.2. Secondary Research

12.1.3. Primary Research

12.2. Assumptions and Scope

