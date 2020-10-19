Rare Sugar Market Will Reach US$ 2.96 bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Rare Sugar market expected to CAGR of 3.8%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 2.96 billion in 2027.

The study primarily analyses the scale of the Rare Sugar market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Rare Sugar market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).



The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Rare Sugar market.

The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Rare Sugar market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Rare Sugar market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Market participants

DuPont de Nemours Inc., Sweet Cures, Douglas Laboratories, Sanwa Starch, Naturesupplies, Specom Biochemical, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., ASTRAEA Allulose, and Hebei Huaxu.

Market segmentation

Market By Product

D-Mannose

Allulose

Tagatose

D-Xylose

L-Arabinose

L-Fucose

D-Psicose

Market By Application

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Sweetner

Others

Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Table of content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Rare Sugar

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Rare Sugar Market By Application

1.2.2.1. Global Rare Sugar Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Rare Sugar Market Revenue Share By Application in 2017

1.2.2.3. Dietary Supplements

1.2.2.4. Cosmetics

1.2.2.5. Personal Care

1.2.2.6. Pharmaceuticals

1.2.2.7. Food and Beverages

1.2.2.8. Sweetner

1.2.2.9. Others

1.2.3. Rare Sugar Market By Product

1.2.3.1. Global Rare Sugar Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Rare Sugar Market Revenue Share By Product in 2017

1.2.3.3. D-Mannose

1.2.3.4. D-Psicose

1.2.3.5. Allulose

1.2.3.6. Tagatose

1.2.3.7. D-Xylose

1.2.3.8. L-Arabinose

1.2.3.9. L-Fucose

1.2.3.10. Others

1.2.4. Rare Sugar Market By Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Rare Sugar Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. North America Rare Sugar Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.3. Europe Rare Sugar Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Rare Sugar Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Rare Sugar Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Rare Sugar Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Rare Sugar Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Rare Sugar Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Rare Sugar Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Rare Sugar Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. RARE SUGAR MARKET BY Application

4.1. Global Rare Sugar Revenue By Application

4.2. Dietary Supplements

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Cosmetics

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Personal Care

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Pharmaceuticals

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6. Food and Beverages

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.7. Sweetner

4.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.8. Others

4.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. RARE SUGAR MARKET BY PRODUCT

5.1. Global Rare Sugar Revenue By Product

5.2. D-Mannose

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. D-Psicose

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Allulose

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Tagatose

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6. D-Xylose

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.7. L-Arabinose

5.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.8. L-Fucose

5.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.9. Others

5.9.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.9.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA RARE SUGAR MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Rare Sugar Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2. North America Rare Sugar Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Rare Sugar Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE RARE SUGAR MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Rare Sugar Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Rare Sugar Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC RARE SUGAR MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Rare Sugar Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Rare Sugar Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA RARE SUGAR MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Rare Sugar Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Rare Sugar Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Mexico

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST & Africa RARE SUGAR MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East & Africa Rare Sugar Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East & Africa Rare Sugar Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. GCC

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. South Africa

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE

11.1. DuPont de Nemours Inc

11.1.1. Company Snapshot

11.1.2. Overview

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Product Portfolio

11.1.5. Key Developments

11.1.6. Strategies

11.2. Sweet Cures

11.2.1. Company Snapshot

11.2.2. Overview

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Product Portfolio

11.2.5. Key Developments

11.2.6. Strategies

11.3. Douglas Laboratories

11.3.1. Company Snapshot

11.3.2. Overview

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Product Portfolio

11.3.5. Key Developments

11.3.6. Strategies

11.4. Sanwa Starch

11.4.1. Company Snapshot

11.4.2. Overview

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Product Portfolio

11.4.5. Key Developments

11.4.6. Strategies

11.5. Naturesupplies

11.5.1. Company Snapshot

11.5.2. Overview

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Product Portfolio

11.5.5. Key Developments

11.5.6. Strategies

11.6. Specom Biochemical

11.6.1. Company Snapshot

11.6.2. Overview

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Product Portfolio

11.6.5. Key Developments

11.6.6. Strategies

11.7. Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

11.7.1. Company Snapshot

11.7.2. Overview

11.7.3. Financial Overview

11.7.4. Product Portfolio

11.7.5. Key Developments

11.7.6. Strategies

11.8. ASTRAEA Allulose

11.8.1. Company Snapshot

11.8.2. Overview

11.8.3. Financial Overview

11.8.4. Product Portfolio

11.8.5. Key Developments

11.8.6. Strategies

11.9. Hebei Huaxu

11.9.1. Company Snapshot

11.9.2. Overview

11.9.3. Financial Overview

11.9.4. Product Portfolio

11.9.5. Key Developments

11.9.6. Strategies

11.10. Others

11.10.1. Company Snapshot

11.10.2. Overview

11.10.3. Financial Overview

11.10.4. Product Portfolio

11.10.5. Key Developments

11.10.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH

12.1. Research Methodology

12.1.1. Initial Data Search

12.1.2. Secondary Research

12.1.3. Primary Research

12.2. Assumptions and Scope

