Steel Rebar Market to Grow at US$ 355.6 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Steel Rebar market expected to CAGR of 5.6%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 355.6 Bn in 2027.

The study primarily analyses the scale of the Steel Rebar market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Steel Rebar market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).



The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Steel Rebar market.

The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Steel Rebar market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Steel Rebar market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Market participants

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, ArcelorMittal, Steel Asia Manufacturing Corporation, Hyundai Steel Company, and Steel Authority of India Limited, Jindal Steel & Power ltd., Byer Steel Group Inc., Posco SS Vina, Co. Ltd, Barnes Reinforcing Industries, Jiangsu Shagang Group Co., Ltd., Daido Steel Co., Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd.

Market segmentation

Market By Type

Deformed

Mild

Market By Process

Basic Oxygen Steelmaking

Electric Arc Furnace

Market By End User

Infrastructure

Housing

Industrial

Market By Finish

Black Rebar

Epoxy Coated Rebar

Fabricated Rebar

Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Table of content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Steel Rebar

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Steel Rebar Market By Finish

1.2.2.1. Global Steel Rebar Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Finish (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Steel Rebar Market Revenue Share By Finish in 2018

1.2.2.3. Black Rebar

1.2.2.4. Epoxy Coated Rebar

1.2.2.5. Fabricated Rebar

1.2.3. Steel Rebar Market By Type

1.2.3.1. Global Steel Rebar Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Steel Rebar Market Revenue Share By Type in 2018

1.2.3.3. Deformed

1.2.3.4. Mild

1.2.4. Steel Rebar Market By Process

1.2.4.1. Global Steel Rebar Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Process (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Global Steel Rebar Market Revenue Share By Process in 2018

1.2.4.3. Basic Oxygen Steelmaking

1.2.4.4. Electric Arc Furnace

1.2.5. Steel Rebar Market By End User

1.2.5.1. Global Steel Rebar Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End User (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. Global Steel Rebar Market Revenue Share By End User in 2018

1.2.5.3. Infrastructure

1.2.5.4. Housing

1.2.5.5. Industrial

1.2.6. Steel Rebar Market By Geography

1.2.6.1. Global Steel Rebar Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.6.2. North America Steel Rebar Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.3. Europe Steel Rebar Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific Steel Rebar Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.5. Latin America Steel Rebar Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Steel Rebar Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2018

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Steel Rebar Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Steel Rebar Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Steel Rebar Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Steel Rebar Major Manufacturers in 2018

CHAPTER 4. STEEL REBAR MARKET BY FINISH

4.1. Global Steel Rebar Revenue By Finish

4.2. Black Rebar

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Epoxy Coated Rebar

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Fabricated Rebar

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. STEEL REBAR MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Global Steel Rebar Revenue By Type

5.2. Deformed

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Mild

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. STEEL REBAR MARKET BY PROCESS

6.1. Global Steel Rebar Revenue By Process

6.2. Basic Oxygen Steelmaking

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Electric Arc Furnace

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. STEEL REBAR MARKET BY END USER

7.1. Global Steel Rebar Revenue By End User

7.2. Infrastructure

7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3. Housing

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Industrial

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. NORTH AMERICA STEEL REBAR MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. North America Steel Rebar Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. North America Steel Rebar Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. U.S.

8.3.1. U.S. Steel Rebar Market Revenue and Forecast By Finish, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Canada

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Finish, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. EUROPE STEEL REBAR MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Europe Steel Rebar Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Europe Steel Rebar Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. UK

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Finish, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Germany

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Finish, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. France

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Finish, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Spain

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Finish, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. Rest of Europe

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Finish, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. ASIA-PACIFIC STEEL REBAR MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Asia-Pacific Steel Rebar Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Asia-Pacific Steel Rebar Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. China

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Finish, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Japan

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Finish, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. India

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Finish, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6. Australia

10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Finish, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7. South Korea

10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Finish, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Finish, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. LATIN AMERICA STEEL REBAR MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Latin America Steel Rebar Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Latin America Steel Rebar Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. Brazil

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Finish, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. Mexico

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Finish, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Latin America

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Finish, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA STEEL REBAR MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Middle East & Africa Steel Rebar Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.2. Middle East & Africa Steel Rebar Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

12.3. GCC

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Finish, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4. South Africa

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Finish, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Finish, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE

13.1. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

13.1.1. Company Snapshot

13.1.2. Overview

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Product Portfolio

13.1.5. Key Developments

13.1.6. Strategies

13.2. ArcelorMittal

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Overview

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Product Portfolio

13.2.5. Key Developments

13.2.6. Strategies

13.3. Steel Asia Manufacturing Corporation

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Overview

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Product Portfolio

13.3.5. Key Developments

13.3.6. Strategies

13.4. Hyundai Steel Company

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Overview

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Product Portfolio

13.4.5. Key Developments

13.4.6. Strategies

13.5. Steel Authority of India Limited

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Overview

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Product Portfolio

13.5.5. Key Developments

13.5.6. Strategies

13.6. Jindal Steel & Power ltd

13.6.1. Company Snapshot

13.6.2. Overview

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Product Portfolio

13.6.5. Key Developments

13.6.6. Strategies

13.7. Byer Steel Group Inc.

13.7.1. Company Snapshot

13.7.2. Overview

13.7.3. Financial Overview

13.7.4. Product Portfolio

13.7.5. Key Developments

13.7.6. Strategies

13.8. Posco SS Vina, Co. Ltd

13.8.1. Company Snapshot

13.8.2. Overview

13.8.3. Financial Overview

13.8.4. Product Portfolio

13.8.5. Key Developments

13.8.6. Strategies

13.9. Barnes Reinforcing Industries

13.9.1. Company Snapshot

13.9.2. Overview

13.9.3. Financial Overview

13.9.4. Product Portfolio

13.9.5. Key Developments

13.9.6. Strategies

13.10. Jiangsu Shagang Group Co., Ltd

13.10.1. Company Snapshot

13.10.2. Overview

13.10.3. Financial Overview

13.10.4. Product Portfolio

13.10.5. Key Developments

13.10.6. Strategies

13.11. Daido Steel Co., Ltd.

13.11.1. Company Snapshot

13.11.2. Overview

13.11.3. Financial Overview

13.11.4. Product Portfolio

13.11.5. Key Developments

13.11.6. Strategies

13.12. Tata Steel Ltd

13.12.1. Company Snapshot

13.12.2. Overview

13.12.3. Financial Overview

13.12.4. Product Portfolio

13.12.5. Key Developments

13.12.6. Strategies

13.13. Others

13.13.1. Company Snapshot

13.13.2. Overview

13.13.3. Financial Overview

13.13.4. Product Portfolio

13.13.5. Key Developments

13.13.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Initial Data Search

14.1.2. Secondary Research

14.1.3. Primary Research

14.2. Assumptions and Scope

