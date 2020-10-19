Weathering Steel Market To Cross US$ 2.1 bn by 2026
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Weathering Steel market will register a 8.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 2.1 bn by 2027
This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Weathering Steel Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Weathering Steel market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Weathering Steel in major regions globally.
The market report on the Weathering Steel also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Weathering Steel Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.
The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Weathering Steel industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.
Market Participants
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, ArcelorMittal, United States Steel Corporation, SSAB AB, and JFE Steel Corporation, Bluescope Steel Limited, HBIS Group, Posco SS Vina, Co. Ltd, A. Zahner Company, Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, Henan Gang Iron and Steel Co., Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd.
Market Segmentation
Market By Type
- Corten-A
- Corten-B
Market By Form
- Sheets
- Plates
- Bars
Market By Availability
- Painted
- Unpainted
Market By End User
- Building & Construction
- Transportation
- Art & Architecture
- Industrial
Market By Geography
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o U.K.
o Germany
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o Australia
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
o GCC
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Weathering Steel
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Weathering Steel Market By Form
1.2.2.1. Global Weathering Steel Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Form (2015-2026)
1.2.2.2. Global Weathering Steel Market Revenue Share By Form in 2017
1.2.2.3. Sheets
1.2.2.4. Plates
1.2.2.5. Bars
1.2.3. Weathering Steel Market By Type
1.2.3.1. Global Weathering Steel Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2015-2026)
1.2.3.2. Global Weathering Steel Market Revenue Share By Type in 2017
1.2.3.3. Corten-A
1.2.3.4. Corten-B
1.2.4. Weathering Steel Market By Availability
1.2.4.1. Global Weathering Steel Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Availability (2015-2026)
1.2.4.2. Global Weathering Steel Market Revenue Share By Availability in 2017
1.2.4.3. Painted
1.2.4.4. Unpainted
1.2.5. Weathering Steel Market By End User
1.2.5.1. Global Weathering Steel Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End User (2015-2026)
1.2.5.2. Global Weathering Steel Market Revenue Share By End User in 2017
1.2.5.3. Building & Construction
1.2.5.4. Transportation
1.2.5.5. Art & Architecture
1.2.5.6. Industrial
1.2.6. Weathering Steel Market By Geography
1.2.6.1. Global Weathering Steel Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)
1.2.6.2. North America Weathering Steel Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.6.3. Europe Weathering Steel Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific Weathering Steel Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.6.5. Latin America Weathering Steel Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Weathering Steel Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Availability Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Weathering Steel Major Manufacturers in 2017
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Weathering Steel Major Manufacturers in 2017
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Weathering Steel Major Manufacturers in 2017
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Weathering Steel Major Manufacturers in 2017
CHAPTER 4. WEATHERING STEEL MARKET BY FORM
4.1. Global Weathering Steel Revenue By Form
4.2. Sheets
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3. Plates
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.4. Bars
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. WEATHERING STEEL MARKET BY TYPE
5.1. Global Weathering Steel Revenue By Type
5.2. Corten-A
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3. Corten-B
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. WEATHERING STEEL MARKET BY AVAILABILITY
6.1. Global Weathering Steel Revenue By Availability
6.2. Painted
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3. Unpainted
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. WEATHERING STEEL MARKET BY END USER
7.1. Global Weathering Steel Revenue By End User
7.2. Building & Construction
7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3. Transportation
7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4. Art & Architecture
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.5. Industrial
7.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. NORTH AMERICA WEATHERING STEEL MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. North America Weathering Steel Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.2. North America Weathering Steel Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
8.3. U.S.
8.3.1. U.S. Weathering Steel Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Availability, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4. Canada
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Availability, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. EUROPE WEATHERING STEEL MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Europe Weathering Steel Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.2. Europe Weathering Steel Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
9.3. UK
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Availability, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4. Germany
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Availability, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5. France
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Availability, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6. Spain
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Availability, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7. Rest of Europe
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Availability, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. ASIA-PACIFIC WEATHERING STEEL MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Asia-Pacific Weathering Steel Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.2. Asia-Pacific Weathering Steel Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
10.3. China
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Availability, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4. Japan
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Availability, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5. India
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Availability, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.6. Australia
10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Availability, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.7. South Korea
10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Availability, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Availability, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. LATIN AMERICA WEATHERING STEEL MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Latin America Weathering Steel Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.2. Latin America Weathering Steel Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
11.3. Brazil
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Availability, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4. Mexico
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Availability, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Latin America
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Availability, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA WEATHERING STEEL MARKET BY COUNTRY
12.1. Middle East & Africa Weathering Steel Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.2. Middle East & Africa Weathering Steel Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
12.3. GCC
12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Availability, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4. South Africa
12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Availability, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Availability, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE
13.1. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
13.1.1. Company Snapshot
13.1.2. Overview
13.1.3. Financial Overview
13.1.4. Product Portfolio
13.1.5. Key Developments
13.1.6. Strategies
13.2. ArcelorMittal
13.2.1. Company Snapshot
13.2.2. Overview
13.2.3. Financial Overview
13.2.4. Product Portfolio
13.2.5. Key Developments
13.2.6. Strategies
13.3. United States Steel Corporation
13.3.1. Company Snapshot
13.3.2. Overview
13.3.3. Financial Overview
13.3.4. Product Portfolio
13.3.5. Key Developments
13.3.6. Strategies
13.4. SSAB AB
13.4.1. Company Snapshot
13.4.2. Overview
13.4.3. Financial Overview
13.4.4. Product Portfolio
13.4.5. Key Developments
13.4.6. Strategies
13.5. JFE Steel Corporation
13.5.1. Company Snapshot
13.5.2. Overview
13.5.3. Financial Overview
13.5.4. Product Portfolio
13.5.5. Key Developments
13.5.6. Strategies
13.6. Bluescope Steel Limited
13.6.1. Company Snapshot
13.6.2. Overview
13.6.3. Financial Overview
13.6.4. Product Portfolio
13.6.5. Key Developments
13.6.6. Strategies
13.7. HBIS Group
13.7.1. Company Snapshot
13.7.2. Overview
13.7.3. Financial Overview
13.7.4. Product Portfolio
13.7.5. Key Developments
13.7.6. Strategies
13.8. Posco SS Vina, Co. Ltd
13.8.1. Company Snapshot
13.8.2. Overview
13.8.3. Financial Overview
13.8.4. Product Portfolio
13.8.5. Key Developments
13.8.6. Strategies
13.9. A. Zahner Company
13.9.1. Company Snapshot
13.9.2. Overview
13.9.3. Financial Overview
13.9.4. Product Portfolio
13.9.5. Key Developments
13.9.6. Strategies
13.10. Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation
13.10.1. Company Snapshot
13.10.2. Overview
13.10.3. Financial Overview
13.10.4. Product Portfolio
13.10.5. Key Developments
13.10.6. Strategies
13.11. Henan Gang Iron and Steel Co., Ltd
13.11.1. Company Snapshot
13.11.2. Overview
13.11.3. Financial Overview
13.11.4. Product Portfolio
13.11.5. Key Developments
13.11.6. Strategies
13.12. Tata Steel Ltd
13.12.1. Company Snapshot
13.12.2. Overview
13.12.3. Financial Overview
13.12.4. Product Portfolio
13.12.5. Key Developments
13.12.6. Strategies
13.13. Others
13.13.1. Company Snapshot
13.13.2. Overview
13.13.3. Financial Overview
13.13.4. Product Portfolio
13.13.5. Key Developments
13.13.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH
14.1. Research Methodology
14.1.1. Initial Data Search
14.1.2. Secondary Research
14.1.3. Primary Research
14.2. Assumptions and Scope
