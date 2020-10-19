Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Growing Over US$ 12.7 Bn by 2026

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Healthcare Business Intelligence market will register a 14.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 12.7 Bn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Healthcare Business Intelligence market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Healthcare Business Intelligence in major regions globally.

The market report on the Healthcare Business Intelligence also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Healthcare Business Intelligence industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

BOARD International, IBM, Information Builders, Microsoft, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Oracle, QlikTech International AB, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Inc., Tableau Software, and Yellowfin BI.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Platforms

Software

Services

By Function

Query and Reporting

OLAP and Visualization

Performance Management

By Application

Financial Analysis

Operational Analysis

Clinical Analysis

Patient Care

By Deployment Model Channel

On-premise Model

Cloud-based Model

Hybrid Model

By End-use

Payers

Providers

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Healthcare Business Intelligence

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market By Component

1.2.2.1. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Component (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Revenue Share By Component in 2017

1.2.2.3. Platforms

1.2.2.4. Software

1.2.2.5. Services

1.2.3. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market By Function

1.2.3.1. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Function (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Revenue Share By Function in 2017

1.2.3.3. Query and Reporting

1.2.3.4. OLAP and Visualization

1.2.3.5. Performance Management

1.2.4. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market By Application

1.2.4.1. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Revenue Share By Application in 2017

1.2.4.3. Financial Analysis

1.2.4.4. Operational Analysis

1.2.4.5. Clinical Analysis

1.2.4.6. Patient Care

1.2.5. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market By Deployment Model Channel

1.2.5.1. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Deployment Model Channel (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Revenue Share By Deployment Model Channel in 2017

1.2.5.3. On-premise Model

1.2.5.4. Cloud-based Model

1.2.5.5. Hybrid Model

1.2.6. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market By End-use

1.2.6.1. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End-use (2015-2026)

1.2.6.2. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Revenue Share By End-use in 2017

1.2.6.3. Payers

1.2.6.4. Providers

1.2.6.5. Others

1.2.7. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market By Geography

1.2.7.1. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.7.2. North America Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.7.3. Europe Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.7.4. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.7.5. Latin America Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.7.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. HEALTHCARE BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE MARKET BY COMPONENT

4.1. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Revenue By Component

4.2. Platforms

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Software

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Services

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. HEALTHCARE BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE MARKET BY FUNCTION

5.1. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Revenue By Function

5.2. Query and Reporting

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. OLAP and Visualization

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Performance Management

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. HEALTHCARE BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Revenue By Application

6.2. Financial Analysis

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Operational Analysis

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Clinical Analysis

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Patient Care

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. HEALTHCARE BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL CHANNEL

7.1. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Revenue By Deployment Model Channel

7.2. On-premise Model

7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3. Cloud-based Model

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Hybrid Model

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. HEALTHCARE BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE MARKET BY END-USE

8.1. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Revenue By End-use

8.2. Payers

8.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3. Providers

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Others

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. NORTH AMERICA HEALTHCARE BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. North America Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. North America Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. U.S.

9.3.1. U.S. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment Model Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Canada

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment Model Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. EUROPE HEALTHCARE BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Europe Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Europe Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. UK

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment Model Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Germany

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment Model Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. France

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment Model Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6. Spain

10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment Model Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7. Rest of Europe

10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment Model Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. ASIA-PACIFIC HEALTHCARE BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. China

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment Model Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. Japan

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment Model Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. India

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment Model Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.6. Australia

11.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment Model Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.6.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.7. South Korea

11.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment Model Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.7.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment Model Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.8.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. LATIN AMERICA HEALTHCARE BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Latin America Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.2. Latin America Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

12.3. Brazil

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment Model Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4. Mexico

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment Model Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Latin America

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment Model Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA HEALTHCARE BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE MARKET BY COUNTRY

13.1. Middle East & Africa Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.2. Middle East & Africa Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

13.3. GCC

13.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment Model Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.4. South Africa

13.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment Model Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

13.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment Model Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 14. COMPANY PROFILE

14.1. BOARD International

14.1.1. Company Snapshot

14.1.2. Overview

14.1.3. Financial Overview

14.1.4. Product Portfolio

14.1.5. Key Developments

14.1.6. Strategies

14.2. IBM

14.2.1. Company Snapshot

14.2.2. Overview

14.2.3. Financial Overview

14.2.4. Product Portfolio

14.2.5. Key Developments

14.2.6. Strategies

14.3. Information Builders

14.3.1. Company Snapshot

14.3.2. Overview

14.3.3. Financial Overview

14.3.4. Product Portfolio

14.3.5. Key Developments

14.3.6. Strategies

14.4. Microsoft

14.4.1. Company Snapshot

14.4.2. Overview

14.4.3. Financial Overview

14.4.4. Product Portfolio

14.4.5. Key Developments

14.4.6. Strategies

14.5. MicroStrategy Incorporated

14.5.1. Company Snapshot

14.5.2. Overview

14.5.3. Financial Overview

14.5.4. Product Portfolio

14.5.5. Key Developments

14.5.6. Strategies

14.6. Oracle

14.6.1. Company Snapshot

14.6.2. Overview

14.6.3. Financial Overview

14.6.4. Product Portfolio

14.6.5. Key Developments

14.6.6. Strategies

14.7. QlikTech International AB

14.7.1. Company Snapshot

14.7.2. Overview

14.7.3. Financial Overview

14.7.4. Product Portfolio

14.7.5. Key Developments

14.7.6. Strategies

14.8. SAP SE

14.8.1. Company Snapshot

14.8.2. Overview

14.8.3. Financial Overview

14.8.4. Product Portfolio

14.8.5. Key Developments

14.8.6. Strategies

14.9. SAS Institute Inc.

14.9.1. Company Snapshot

14.9.2. Overview

14.9.3. Financial Overview

14.9.4. Product Portfolio

14.9.5. Key Developments

14.9.6. Strategies

14.10. Sisense Inc.

14.10.1. Company Snapshot

14.10.2. Overview

14.10.3. Financial Overview

14.10.4. Product Portfolio

14.10.5. Key Developments

14.10.6. Strategies

14.11. Tableau Software

14.11.1. Company Snapshot

14.11.2. Overview

14.11.3. Financial Overview

14.11.4. Product Portfolio

14.11.5. Key Developments

14.11.6. Strategies

14.12. Others

14.12.1. Company Snapshot

14.12.2. Overview

14.12.3. Financial Overview

14.12.4. Product Portfolio

14.12.5. Key Developments

14.12.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 15. RESEARCH APPROACH

15.1. Research Methodology

15.1.1. Initial Data Search

15.1.2. Secondary Research

15.1.3. Primary Research

15.2. Assumptions and Scope

