Global and China Lithium Ion Battery Binders Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global and China Lithium Ion Battery Binders market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Lithium Ion Battery Binders market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Binder materials are polymer compounds which have an important role in the batteries. Binders for Lithium Ion Batteries responsible for holding the active material particles within the electrode of a lithium-ion battery (LIB) together to maintain a strong connection between the electrode and the contacts.
The global top three Binders for Lithium Ion Batteries manufacturers are ZEON, Solvay and Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical. In 2018, the top three players accounted for 45.26% of global market share. Geographically, Asia Pacific was the largest consumer of Binders for Lithium Ion Batteries, accounting for almost 96.75% of the global market in 2018. The rapid growth of power batteries is one of the main factors leading the development of binders for lithium-ion batteries. Power batteries are mainly concentrated in China, Japan and Korea. At the same time, the capacity of lithium-ion batteries in these regions continues to expand at a high speed, which directly drives the rapid growth of binders for lithium-ion batteries.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Lithium Ion Battery Binders Market
This report focuses on global and China Lithium Ion Battery Binders QYR Global and China market.
The global Lithium Ion Battery Binders market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Lithium Ion Battery Binders Scope and Market Size
Lithium Ion Battery Binders market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lithium Ion Battery Binders market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Lithium Ion Battery Binders market is segmented into
Anode Binder
Cathode Binder
Segment by Application, the Lithium Ion Battery Binders market is segmented into
Power Battery
Energy Storage Battery
Digital Battery
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Lithium Ion Battery Binders market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Lithium Ion Battery Binders market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Lithium Ion Battery Binders Market Share Analysis
Lithium Ion Battery Binders market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Lithium Ion Battery Binders business, the date to enter into the Lithium Ion Battery Binders market, Lithium Ion Battery Binders product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
ZEON
Solvay
Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical
Kureha
Chengdu Indigo Power Sources
JRS
Arkema
BOBS-TECH
NIPPON A&L
Shanghai 3F New Materials
