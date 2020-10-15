LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Discrete GPU, Global and Japan Market Insights, Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Discrete GPU market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Discrete GPU market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Discrete GPU market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Advanced Micro Devices (US), IBM Corporation (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Nvidia Corporation (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), MediaTek (Taiwan), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Broadcom Limited (US), Microchip Technology Incorporated (US）, Marvell Technology GroupLtd (US), Toshiba (Japan), Spreadtrum Communications (China), Allwinner Technology Co (China) Market Segment by Product Type: , X86 Architecture, ARM Architecture, Others Market Segment by Application: Consumer electronics, Server, Automotive, Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), Aerospace and defense, Medical, Industrial, Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1741534/impact-of-covid-19-outbreak-on-discrete-gpu-global-and-japan-market For Discount, Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1741534/impact-of-covid-19-outbreak-on-discrete-gpu-global-and-japan-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/c9b4ea62df0ddd06ff1a80beafd49e36,0,1,impact-of-covid-19-outbreak-on-discrete-gpu-global-and-japan-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Discrete GPU market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Discrete GPU market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Discrete GPU industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Discrete GPU market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Discrete GPU market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Discrete GPU market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Discrete GPU Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Discrete GPU Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Discrete GPU Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 X86 Architecture

1.4.3 ARM Architecture

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Discrete GPU Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Consumer electronics

1.5.3 Server

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)

1.5.6 Aerospace and defense

1.5.7 Medical

1.5.8 Industrial

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Discrete GPU Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Discrete GPU Industry

1.6.1.1 Discrete GPU Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Discrete GPU Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Discrete GPU Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Discrete GPU Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Discrete GPU Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Discrete GPU Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Discrete GPU Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Discrete GPU Historical Market Size by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Discrete GPU Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Discrete GPU Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Discrete GPU Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Discrete GPU Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Discrete GPU Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Discrete GPU Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Discrete GPU Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Discrete GPU Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Discrete GPU Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Discrete GPU Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Discrete GPU Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Discrete GPU Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Discrete GPU Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Discrete GPU Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Discrete GPU Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Discrete GPU Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Discrete GPU Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Discrete GPU Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Discrete GPU Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Discrete GPU Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Discrete GPU Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Discrete GPU Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Discrete GPU Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Discrete GPU Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Discrete GPU Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Discrete GPU Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Discrete GPU Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Discrete GPU Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Discrete GPU Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Discrete GPU Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Discrete GPU Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Discrete GPU Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Discrete GPU Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Discrete GPU Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Discrete GPU Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Discrete GPU Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Discrete GPU Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Discrete GPU Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Discrete GPU Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Discrete GPU Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Discrete GPU Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Discrete GPU Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Discrete GPU Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Discrete GPU Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Discrete GPU Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Discrete GPU Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Discrete GPU Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Discrete GPU Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Discrete GPU Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Discrete GPU Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Discrete GPU Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Discrete GPU Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Discrete GPU Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Discrete GPU Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Discrete GPU Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Discrete GPU Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Discrete GPU Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Discrete GPU Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Discrete GPU Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Discrete GPU Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Discrete GPU Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Discrete GPU Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Discrete GPU Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Discrete GPU Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Discrete GPU Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Discrete GPU Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Discrete GPU Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Discrete GPU Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Discrete GPU Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Discrete GPU Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Discrete GPU Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Discrete GPU Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Discrete GPU Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Discrete GPU Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Discrete GPU Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Advanced Micro Devices (US)

12.1.1 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.1.3 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Discrete GPU Products Offered

12.1.5 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Recent Development

12.2 IBM Corporation (US)

12.2.1 IBM Corporation (US) Corporation Information

12.2.2 IBM Corporation (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.2.3 IBM Corporation (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 IBM Corporation (US) Discrete GPU Products Offered

12.2.5 IBM Corporation (US) Recent Development

12.3 Texas Instruments Incorporated (US)

12.3.1 Texas Instruments Incorporated (US) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Texas Instruments Incorporated (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.3.3 Texas Instruments Incorporated (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Texas Instruments Incorporated (US) Discrete GPU Products Offered

12.3.5 Texas Instruments Incorporated (US) Recent Development

12.4 Nvidia Corporation (US)

12.4.1 Nvidia Corporation (US) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Nvidia Corporation (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.4.3 Nvidia Corporation (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Nvidia Corporation (US) Discrete GPU Products Offered

12.4.5 Nvidia Corporation (US) Recent Development

12.5 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

12.5.1 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) Corporation Information

12.5.2 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.5.3 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) Discrete GPU Products Offered

12.5.5 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) Recent Development

12.6 Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

12.6.1 Samsung Electronics (South Korea) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Samsung Electronics (South Korea) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.6.3 Samsung Electronics (South Korea) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Samsung Electronics (South Korea) Discrete GPU Products Offered

12.6.5 Samsung Electronics (South Korea) Recent Development

12.7 MediaTek (Taiwan)

12.7.1 MediaTek (Taiwan) Corporation Information

12.7.2 MediaTek (Taiwan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.7.3 MediaTek (Taiwan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 MediaTek (Taiwan) Discrete GPU Products Offered

12.7.5 MediaTek (Taiwan) Recent Development

12.8 Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

12.8.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.8.3 Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan) Discrete GPU Products Offered

12.8.5 Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan) Recent Development

12.9 Broadcom Limited (US)

12.9.1 Broadcom Limited (US) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Broadcom Limited (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.9.3 Broadcom Limited (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Broadcom Limited (US) Discrete GPU Products Offered

12.9.5 Broadcom Limited (US) Recent Development

12.10 Microchip Technology Incorporated (US）

12.10.1 Microchip Technology Incorporated (US） Corporation Information

12.10.2 Microchip Technology Incorporated (US） Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.10.3 Microchip Technology Incorporated (US） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Microchip Technology Incorporated (US） Discrete GPU Products Offered

12.10.5 Microchip Technology Incorporated (US） Recent Development

12.11 Advanced Micro Devices (US)

12.11.1 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.11.3 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Discrete GPU Products Offered

12.11.5 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Recent Development

12.12 Toshiba (Japan)

12.12.1 Toshiba (Japan) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Toshiba (Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.12.3 Toshiba (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Toshiba (Japan) Products Offered

12.12.5 Toshiba (Japan) Recent Development

12.13 Spreadtrum Communications (China)

12.13.1 Spreadtrum Communications (China) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Spreadtrum Communications (China) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.13.3 Spreadtrum Communications (China) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Spreadtrum Communications (China) Products Offered

12.13.5 Spreadtrum Communications (China) Recent Development

12.14 Allwinner Technology Co (China)

12.14.1 Allwinner Technology Co (China) Corporation Information

12.14.2 Allwinner Technology Co (China) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.14.3 Allwinner Technology Co (China) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Allwinner Technology Co (China) Products Offered

12.14.5 Allwinner Technology Co (China) Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Discrete GPU Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Discrete GPU Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.