Fire-Rated Doors Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026 | ASSA ABLOY, HORMANN, Sanwa

“ LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Fire-Rated Doors Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Fire-Rated Doors market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Fire-Rated Doors market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Fire-Rated Doors market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers: ASSA ABLOY, HORMANN, Sanwa, UK Fire Doors, NINZ, Howden Joinery, Vista, Novoferm, Republic Doors and Frames, Wonly Group, Buyang, Chinsun, Saintgeneral, FUSIM, Chuntian Group, WANJIA, Zhucheng Group, Meixin, Simto, Jia Hui Doors Fire-Rated Doors

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Fire-Rated Doors market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fire-Rated Doors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Fire-Rated Doors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fire-Rated Doors market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fire-Rated Doors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fire-Rated Doors market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fire-Rated Doors Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Fire-Rated Doors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Fireproof Wooden Door

1.4.3 Fire Resistance Steel Door

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Fire-Rated Doors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industry

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Household 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fire-Rated Doors Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Fire-Rated Doors Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Fire-Rated Doors Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Fire-Rated Doors, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Fire-Rated Doors Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Fire-Rated Doors Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Fire-Rated Doors Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Fire-Rated Doors Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Fire-Rated Doors Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Fire-Rated Doors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Fire-Rated Doors Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Fire-Rated Doors Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Fire-Rated Doors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Fire-Rated Doors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Fire-Rated Doors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fire-Rated Doors Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global Fire-Rated Doors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Fire-Rated Doors Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.4 Fire-Rated Doors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 Fire-Rated Doors Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Fire-Rated Doors Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fire-Rated Doors Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Fire-Rated Doors Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Fire-Rated Doors Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Fire-Rated Doors Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Fire-Rated Doors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Fire-Rated Doors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Fire-Rated Doors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Fire-Rated Doors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Fire-Rated Doors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Fire-Rated Doors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Fire-Rated Doors Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Fire-Rated Doors Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Fire-Rated Doors Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Fire-Rated Doors Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Fire-Rated Doors Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Fire-Rated Doors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Fire-Rated Doors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Fire-Rated Doors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Fire-Rated Doors Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America Fire-Rated Doors Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Fire-Rated Doors Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Fire-Rated Doors Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Fire-Rated Doors Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Fire-Rated Doors Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe Fire-Rated Doors Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Fire-Rated Doors Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Fire-Rated Doors Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Fire-Rated Doors Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Fire-Rated Doors Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Fire-Rated Doors Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Fire-Rated Doors Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Fire-Rated Doors Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Fire-Rated Doors Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Fire-Rated Doors Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Fire-Rated Doors Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Fire-Rated Doors Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Fire-Rated Doors Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Fire-Rated Doors Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Doors Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Doors Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Doors Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Doors Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Doors Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 ASSA ABLOY

11.1.1 ASSA ABLOY Corporation Information

11.1.2 ASSA ABLOY Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 ASSA ABLOY Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 ASSA ABLOY Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered

11.1.5 ASSA ABLOY Related Developments

11.2 HORMANN

11.2.1 HORMANN Corporation Information

11.2.2 HORMANN Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 HORMANN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 HORMANN Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered

11.2.5 HORMANN Related Developments

11.3 Sanwa

11.3.1 Sanwa Corporation Information

11.3.2 Sanwa Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Sanwa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Sanwa Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered

11.3.5 Sanwa Related Developments

11.4 UK Fire Doors

11.4.1 UK Fire Doors Corporation Information

11.4.2 UK Fire Doors Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 UK Fire Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 UK Fire Doors Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered

11.4.5 UK Fire Doors Related Developments

11.5 NINZ

11.5.1 NINZ Corporation Information

11.5.2 NINZ Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 NINZ Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 NINZ Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered

11.5.5 NINZ Related Developments

11.6 Howden Joinery

11.6.1 Howden Joinery Corporation Information

11.6.2 Howden Joinery Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Howden Joinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Howden Joinery Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered

11.6.5 Howden Joinery Related Developments

11.7 Vista

11.7.1 Vista Corporation Information

11.7.2 Vista Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Vista Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Vista Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered

11.7.5 Vista Related Developments

11.8 Novoferm

11.8.1 Novoferm Corporation Information

11.8.2 Novoferm Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Novoferm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Novoferm Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered

11.8.5 Novoferm Related Developments

11.9 Republic Doors and Frames

11.9.1 Republic Doors and Frames Corporation Information

11.9.2 Republic Doors and Frames Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Republic Doors and Frames Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Republic Doors and Frames Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered

11.9.5 Republic Doors and Frames Related Developments

11.10 Wonly Group

11.10.1 Wonly Group Corporation Information

11.10.2 Wonly Group Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Wonly Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Wonly Group Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered

11.10.5 Wonly Group Related Developments

11.12 Chinsun

11.12.1 Chinsun Corporation Information

11.12.2 Chinsun Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Chinsun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Chinsun Products Offered

11.12.5 Chinsun Related Developments

11.13 Saintgeneral

11.13.1 Saintgeneral Corporation Information

11.13.2 Saintgeneral Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Saintgeneral Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Saintgeneral Products Offered

11.13.5 Saintgeneral Related Developments

11.14 FUSIM

11.14.1 FUSIM Corporation Information

11.14.2 FUSIM Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 FUSIM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 FUSIM Products Offered

11.14.5 FUSIM Related Developments

11.15 Chuntian Group

11.15.1 Chuntian Group Corporation Information

11.15.2 Chuntian Group Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Chuntian Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Chuntian Group Products Offered

11.15.5 Chuntian Group Related Developments

11.16 WANJIA

11.16.1 WANJIA Corporation Information

11.16.2 WANJIA Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 WANJIA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 WANJIA Products Offered

11.16.5 WANJIA Related Developments

11.17 Zhucheng Group

11.17.1 Zhucheng Group Corporation Information

11.17.2 Zhucheng Group Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Zhucheng Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Zhucheng Group Products Offered

11.17.5 Zhucheng Group Related Developments

11.18 Meixin

11.18.1 Meixin Corporation Information

11.18.2 Meixin Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Meixin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Meixin Products Offered

11.18.5 Meixin Related Developments

11.19 Simto

11.19.1 Simto Corporation Information

11.19.2 Simto Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Simto Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Simto Products Offered

11.19.5 Simto Related Developments

11.20 Jia Hui Doors

11.20.1 Jia Hui Doors Corporation Information

11.20.2 Jia Hui Doors Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Jia Hui Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Jia Hui Doors Products Offered

11.20.5 Jia Hui Doors Related Developments 12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)

12.1 Fire-Rated Doors Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Fire-Rated Doors Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global Fire-Rated Doors Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.2 North America Fire-Rated Doors Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Fire-Rated Doors Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Fire-Rated Doors Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Fire-Rated Doors Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Doors Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Fire-Rated Doors Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Fire-Rated Doors Market Challenges

13.3 Fire-Rated Doors Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Fire-Rated Doors Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Fire-Rated Doors Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Fire-Rated Doors Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis 14.3.1 Sales Channels 14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology 16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

