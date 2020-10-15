Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Trends 2020, In-Depth Analysis of Industry Growth and Forecast Up To 2026 | Ten Cate, Shaw Sports Turf, FieldTurf (Tarkett)

“ LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Landscaping Artificial Turf market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Landscaping Artificial Turf market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Landscaping Artificial Turf market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers: Ten Cate, Shaw Sports Turf, FieldTurf (Tarkett), CoCreation Grass, Polytan GmbH, Domo Sports Grass, ACT Global Sports, SIS Pitches, Limonta Sport, Edel Grass B.V., Unisport-Saltex Oy, GreenVision / Mattex, Mondo S.p.A., Juta, Condor Grass, Nurteks, Taishan, Victoria PLC, ForestGrass, Forbex Landscaping Artificial Turf

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Landscaping Artificial Turf market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Landscaping Artificial Turf market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Landscaping Artificial Turf industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Landscaping Artificial Turf market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Landscaping Artificial Turf market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Landscaping Artificial Turf market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Landscaping Artificial Turf Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 10-25 mm

1.4.3 Below 10 mm

1.2.4 Above 25 mm

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Municipal

1.3.3 Park

1.3.4 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Landscaping Artificial Turf, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Landscaping Artificial Turf Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Landscaping Artificial Turf Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Landscaping Artificial Turf Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Landscaping Artificial Turf Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.4 Landscaping Artificial Turf Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 Landscaping Artificial Turf Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Landscaping Artificial Turf Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Landscaping Artificial Turf Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Landscaping Artificial Turf Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Landscaping Artificial Turf Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Landscaping Artificial Turf Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America Landscaping Artificial Turf Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Landscaping Artificial Turf Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe Landscaping Artificial Turf Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Landscaping Artificial Turf Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Landscaping Artificial Turf Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Landscaping Artificial Turf Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Landscaping Artificial Turf Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Landscaping Artificial Turf Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Landscaping Artificial Turf Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Landscaping Artificial Turf Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Ten Cate

11.1.1 Ten Cate Corporation Information

11.1.2 Ten Cate Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Ten Cate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Ten Cate Landscaping Artificial Turf Products Offered

11.1.5 Ten Cate Related Developments

11.2 Shaw Sports Turf

11.2.1 Shaw Sports Turf Corporation Information

11.2.2 Shaw Sports Turf Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Shaw Sports Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Shaw Sports Turf Landscaping Artificial Turf Products Offered

11.2.5 Shaw Sports Turf Related Developments

11.3 FieldTurf (Tarkett)

11.3.1 FieldTurf (Tarkett) Corporation Information

11.3.2 FieldTurf (Tarkett) Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 FieldTurf (Tarkett) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 FieldTurf (Tarkett) Landscaping Artificial Turf Products Offered

11.3.5 FieldTurf (Tarkett) Related Developments

11.4 CoCreation Grass

11.4.1 CoCreation Grass Corporation Information

11.4.2 CoCreation Grass Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 CoCreation Grass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 CoCreation Grass Landscaping Artificial Turf Products Offered

11.4.5 CoCreation Grass Related Developments

11.5 Polytan GmbH

11.5.1 Polytan GmbH Corporation Information

11.5.2 Polytan GmbH Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Polytan GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Polytan GmbH Landscaping Artificial Turf Products Offered

11.5.5 Polytan GmbH Related Developments

11.6 Domo Sports Grass

11.6.1 Domo Sports Grass Corporation Information

11.6.2 Domo Sports Grass Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Domo Sports Grass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Domo Sports Grass Landscaping Artificial Turf Products Offered

11.6.5 Domo Sports Grass Related Developments

11.7 ACT Global Sports

11.7.1 ACT Global Sports Corporation Information

11.7.2 ACT Global Sports Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 ACT Global Sports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 ACT Global Sports Landscaping Artificial Turf Products Offered

11.7.5 ACT Global Sports Related Developments

11.8 SIS Pitches

11.8.1 SIS Pitches Corporation Information

11.8.2 SIS Pitches Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 SIS Pitches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 SIS Pitches Landscaping Artificial Turf Products Offered

11.8.5 SIS Pitches Related Developments

11.9 Limonta Sport

11.9.1 Limonta Sport Corporation Information

11.9.2 Limonta Sport Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Limonta Sport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Limonta Sport Landscaping Artificial Turf Products Offered

11.9.5 Limonta Sport Related Developments

11.10 Edel Grass B.V.

11.10.1 Edel Grass B.V. Corporation Information

11.10.2 Edel Grass B.V. Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Edel Grass B.V. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Edel Grass B.V. Landscaping Artificial Turf Products Offered

11.10.5 Edel Grass B.V. Related Developments

11.12 GreenVision / Mattex

11.12.1 GreenVision / Mattex Corporation Information

11.12.2 GreenVision / Mattex Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 GreenVision / Mattex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 GreenVision / Mattex Products Offered

11.12.5 GreenVision / Mattex Related Developments

11.13 Mondo S.p.A.

11.13.1 Mondo S.p.A. Corporation Information

11.13.2 Mondo S.p.A. Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Mondo S.p.A. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Mondo S.p.A. Products Offered

11.13.5 Mondo S.p.A. Related Developments

11.14 Juta

11.14.1 Juta Corporation Information

11.14.2 Juta Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Juta Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Juta Products Offered

11.14.5 Juta Related Developments

11.15 Condor Grass

11.15.1 Condor Grass Corporation Information

11.15.2 Condor Grass Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Condor Grass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Condor Grass Products Offered

11.15.5 Condor Grass Related Developments

11.16 Nurteks

11.16.1 Nurteks Corporation Information

11.16.2 Nurteks Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Nurteks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Nurteks Products Offered

11.16.5 Nurteks Related Developments

11.17 Taishan

11.17.1 Taishan Corporation Information

11.17.2 Taishan Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Taishan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Taishan Products Offered

11.17.5 Taishan Related Developments

11.18 Victoria PLC

11.18.1 Victoria PLC Corporation Information

11.18.2 Victoria PLC Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Victoria PLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Victoria PLC Products Offered

11.18.5 Victoria PLC Related Developments

11.19 ForestGrass

11.19.1 ForestGrass Corporation Information

11.19.2 ForestGrass Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 ForestGrass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 ForestGrass Products Offered

11.19.5 ForestGrass Related Developments

11.20 Forbex

11.20.1 Forbex Corporation Information

11.20.2 Forbex Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Forbex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Forbex Products Offered

11.20.5 Forbex Related Developments 12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)

12.1 Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.2 North America Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Challenges

13.3 Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Landscaping Artificial Turf Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Landscaping Artificial Turf Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Landscaping Artificial Turf Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis 14.3.1 Sales Channels 14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology 16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

