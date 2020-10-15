Wireless EV Charging Market Worth around US$ 413.6 Mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Wireless EV Charging market will register a 52.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 413.6 Mn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Wireless EV Charging Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Wireless EV Charging market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Wireless EV Charging in major regions globally.

The market report on the Wireless EV Charging also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Wireless EV Charging Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Wireless EV Charging industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

Continental AG, Elix Wireless, Evatran Group, Powermat Technologies Ltd., Qualcomm, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, and WiTricity Corporation.

Market Segmentation

Market By Component

Base Charging Pad

Power Control Unit

Vehicle Charging Pad

Market By Power Supply Range

3–<11 kW

11–50 kW

>50 kW

Market By Propulsion Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Market By Charging Type

Dynamic Wireless Charging System

Stationary Wireless Charging System

Market By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars (PC)

Electric Commercial Vehicle (ECV)

Electric Two Wheeler

Market By Application

Public/Commercial Charging Station

Home Charging Unit

Market By Charging System

Magnetic Power Transfer

Capacitive Power Transfer

Inductive Power Transfer

Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Wireless EV Charging

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Wireless EV Charging Market By Component

1.2.2.1. Global Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Component (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue Share By Component in 2018

1.2.2.3. Base Charging Pad

1.2.2.4. Power Control Unit

1.2.2.5. Vehicle Charging Pad

1.2.3. Wireless EV Charging Market By Power Supply Range

1.2.3.1. Global Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Power Supply Range (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. 3–<11 kW

1.2.3.3. 11–50 kW

1.2.3.4. >50 kW

1.2.4. Wireless EV Charging Market By Propulsion Type

1.2.4.1. Global Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Propulsion Type (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

1.2.4.3. Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

1.2.5. Wireless EV Charging Market By Charging Type

1.2.5.1. Global Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Charging Type (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. Dynamic Wireless Charging System

1.2.5.3. Stationary Wireless Charging System

1.2.6. Wireless EV Charging Market By Vehicle Type

1.2.6.1. Global Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Vehicle Type (2015-2026)

1.2.6.2. Passenger Cars (PC)

1.2.6.3. Electric Commercial Vehicle (ECV)

1.2.6.4. Electric Two Wheeler

1.2.7. Wireless EV Charging Market By Application

1.2.7.1. Global Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.7.2. Public/Commercial Charging Station

1.2.7.3. Home Charging Unit

1.2.8. Wireless EV Charging Market By Charging System

1.2.8.1. Global Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Charging System (2015-2026)

1.2.8.2. Magnetic Power Transfer

1.2.8.3. Capacitive Power Transfer

1.2.8.4. Inductive Power Transfer

1.2.9. Wireless EV Charging Market By Geography

1.2.9.1. Global Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.9.2. North America Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.9.3. Europe Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.9.4. Asia-Pacific Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.9.5. Latin America Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.9.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2018

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Wireless EV Charging Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Wireless EV Charging Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Wireless EV Charging Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Wireless EV Charging Major Manufacturers in 2018

CHAPTER 4. WIRELESS EV CHARGING MARKET BY COMPONENT

4.1. Global Wireless EV Charging Revenue By Component

4.2. Base Charging Pad

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Power Control Unit

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Vehicle Charging Pad

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. WIRELESS EV CHARGING MARKET BY POWER SUPPLY RANGE

5.1. Global Wireless EV Charging Revenue By Power Supply Range

5.2. 3–<11 kW

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. 11–50 kW

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. >50 kW

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. WIRELESS EV CHARGING MARKET BY PROPULSION TYPE

6.1. Global Wireless EV Charging Revenue By Propulsion Type

6.2. Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. WIRELESS EV CHARGING MARKET BY CHARGING TYPE

7.1. Global Wireless EV Charging Revenue By Charging Type

7.2. Dynamic Wireless Charging System

7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3. Stationary Wireless Charging System

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. WIRELESS EV CHARGING MARKET BY VEHICLE TYPE

8.1. Global Wireless EV Charging Revenue By Charging Type

8.2. Passenger Cars (PC)

8.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3. Electric Commercial Vehicle (ECV)

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Electric Two Wheeler

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. WIRELESS EV CHARGING MARKET BY APPLICATION

9.1. Global Wireless EV Charging Revenue By Charging Type

9.2. Public/Commercial Charging Station

9.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3. Electric Commercial Vehicle (ECV)

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Home Charging Unit

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. WIRELESS EV CHARGING MARKET BY CHARGING SYSTEM

10.1. Global Wireless EV Charging Revenue By Charging Type

10.2. Magnetic Power Transfer

10.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3. Capacitive Power Transfer

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Inductive Power Transfer

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. NORTH AMERICA WIRELESS EV CHARGING MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. North America Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. North America Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. U.S.

11.3.1. U.S. Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. Canada

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. EUROPE WIRELESS EV CHARGING MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Europe Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.2. Europe Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

12.3. UK

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4. Germany

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5. France

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.6. Spain

12.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.6.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.6.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.6.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.7. Rest of Europe

12.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.7.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.7.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.7.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. ASIA-PACIFIC WIRELESS EV CHARGING MARKET BY COUNTRY

13.1. Asia-Pacific Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.2. Asia-Pacific Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

13.3. China

13.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.3.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.3.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.4. Japan

13.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.4.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.4.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.5. India

13.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.5.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.5.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.6. Australia

13.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.6.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.6.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.6.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.7. South Korea

13.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.7.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.7.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.7.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

13.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.8.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.8.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.8.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 14. LATIN AMERICA WIRELESS EV CHARGING MARKET BY COUNTRY

14.1. Latin America Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

14.2. Latin America Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

14.3. Brazil

14.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

14.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

14.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

14.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

14.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

14.3.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

14.3.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

14.4. Mexico

14.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

14.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

14.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

14.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

14.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

14.4.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

14.4.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

14.5. Rest of Latin America

14.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

14.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

14.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

14.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

14.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

14.5.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

14.5.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 15. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA WIRELESS EV CHARGING MARKET BY COUNTRY

15.1. Middle East & Africa Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

15.2. Middle East & Africa Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

15.3. GCC

15.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

15.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

15.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

15.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

15.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

15.3.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

15.3.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

15.4. South Africa

15.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

15.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

15.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

15.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

15.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

15.4.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

15.4.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

15.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

15.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

15.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

15.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

15.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

15.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

15.5.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

15.5.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 16. COMPANY PROFILE

16.1. Continental AG

16.1.1. Company Snapshot

16.1.2. Overview

16.1.3. Financial Overview

16.1.4. Type Portfolio

16.1.5. Key Developments

16.1.6. Strategies

16.2. Elix Wireless

16.2.1. Company Snapshot

16.2.2. Overview

16.2.3. Financial Overview

16.2.4. Type Portfolio

16.2.5. Key Developments

16.2.6. Strategies

16.3. Evatran Group

16.3.1. Company Snapshot

16.3.2. Overview

16.3.3. Financial Overview

16.3.4. Type Portfolio

16.3.5. Key Developments

16.3.6. Strategies

16.4. Powermat Technologies Ltd.

16.4.1. Company Snapshot

16.4.2. Overview

16.4.3. Financial Overview

16.4.4. Type Portfolio

16.4.5. Key Developments

16.4.6. Strategies

16.5. Qualcomm, Inc.

16.5.1. Company Snapshot

16.5.2. Overview

16.5.3. Financial Overview

16.5.4. Type Portfolio

16.5.5. Key Developments

16.5.6. Strategies

16.6. Robert Bosch GmbH

16.6.1. Company Snapshot

16.6.2. Overview

16.6.3. Financial Overview

16.6.4. Type Portfolio

16.6.5. Key Developments

16.6.6. Strategies

16.7. Texas Instruments Inc.

16.7.1. Company Snapshot

16.7.2. Overview

16.7.3. Financial Overview

16.7.4. Type Portfolio

16.7.5. Key Developments

16.7.6. Strategies

16.8. Toshiba Corporation

16.8.1. Company Snapshot

16.8.2. Overview

16.8.3. Financial Overview

16.8.4. Type Portfolio

16.8.5. Key Developments

16.8.6. Strategies

16.9. Toyota Motor Corporation

16.9.1. Company Snapshot

16.9.2. Overview

16.9.3. Financial Overview

16.9.4. Type Portfolio

16.9.5. Key Developments

16.9.6. Strategies

16.10. WiTricity Corporation

16.10.1. Company Snapshot

16.10.2. Overview

16.10.3. Financial Overview

16.10.4. Type Portfolio

16.10.5. Key Developments

16.10.6. Strategies

16.11. Others

16.11.1. Company Snapshot

16.11.2. Overview

16.11.3. Financial Overview

16.11.4. Type Portfolio

16.11.5. Key Developments

16.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 17. RESEARCH APPROACH

17.1. Research Methodology

17.1.1. Initial Data Search

17.1.2. Secondary Research

17.1.3. Primary Research

17.2. Assumptions and Scope

