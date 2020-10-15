Disposable Cups Market Hit around US$ 26,897.2 mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Disposable Cups market will register a 8.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 26,897.2 mn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Disposable Cups Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Disposable Cups market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Disposable Cups in major regions globally.

The market report on the Disposable Cups also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Disposable Cups Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Disposable Cups industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

Berry Plastics Corporation, Benders Paper Cups, Dart Container, Cosmoplast Industries Co, Greiner Packaging GmbH, FrugalPac Limited, Kap Cones, James Cropper, Solo Cup Company, and Lollicup USA, among others.

Market Segmentation

Market By Material Type

Polystyrene Foam Cups

Plastic Cups

Market By End-User

Hotels

Restaurants

Offices

Bars

Railways and Airlines

Others

Market By Design

Printed Disposable Cups

Non-Printed Disposable Cups

Market By Application

Cold Drinks

Ice-creams

Hot Beverages

Others

Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Chile Rest of Latin America



Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



