Electric Bus Market Hit 835.2 thousand units by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Electric Bus market will register a 26.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach 835.2 thousand by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Electric Bus Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Electric Bus market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Electric Bus in major regions globally.

The market report on the Electric Bus also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Electric Bus Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Electric Bus industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

VDL Groep, Yutong, BYD, Proterra, and AB Volvo, and Others

Market Segmentation

Electric Bus Market By Vehicle Type

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Bus

Battery Electric Bus

Electric Bus Market By Consumer

Fleet Operators

Government

Electric Bus Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Electric Bus

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Electric Bus Market By Vehicle Type

1.2.2.1. Global Electric Bus Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Vehicle Type (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Bus

1.2.2.3. Battery Electric Bus

1.2.3. Electric Bus Market By Consumer

1.2.3.1. Global Electric Bus Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Consumer (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Electric Bus Market Revenue Share By Consumer in 2018

1.2.3.3. Fleet Operators

1.2.3.4. Government

1.2.4. Electric Bus Market By Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Electric Bus Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. North America Electric Bus Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.4.3. Europe Electric Bus Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Electric Bus Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Electric Bus Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2018

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Electric Bus Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Electric Bus Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Electric Bus Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Electric Bus Major Manufacturers in 2018

CHAPTER 4. ELECTRIC BUS MARKET BY VEHICLE TYPE

4.1. Global Electric Bus Revenue By Vehicle Type

4.2. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Bus

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Battery Electric Bus

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. ELECTRIC BUS MARKET BY CONSUMER

5.1. Global Electric Bus Revenue By Consumer

5.2. Fleet Operators

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Government

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA ELECTRIC BUS MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Electric Bus Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2. North America Electric Bus Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Electric Bus Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Consumer, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Consumer, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE ELECTRIC BUS MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Electric Bus Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Electric Bus Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Consumer, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Consumer, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Consumer, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Consumer, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Consumer, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC ELECTRIC BUS MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Consumer, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Consumer, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Consumer, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Consumer, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Consumer, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Consumer, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA ELECTRIC BUS MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Electric Bus Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Electric Bus Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Consumer, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Mexico

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Consumer, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Consumer, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA ELECTRIC BUS MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East & Africa Electric Bus Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East& Africa Electric Bus Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. GCC

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Consumer, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. South Africa

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Consumer, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Consumer, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE

11.1. VDL Groep

11.1.1. Company Snapshot

11.1.2. Overview

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Product Portfolio

11.1.5. Key Developments

11.1.6. Strategies

11.2. Yutong

11.2.1. Company Snapshot

11.2.2. Overview

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Product Portfolio

11.2.5. Key Developments

11.2.6. Strategies

11.3. BYD

11.3.1. Company Snapshot

11.3.2. Overview

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Product Portfolio

11.3.5. Key Developments

11.3.6. Strategies

11.4. Proterra

11.4.1. Company Snapshot

11.4.2. Overview

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Product Portfolio

11.4.5. Key Developments

11.4.6. Strategies

11.5. AB Volvo

11.5.1. Company Snapshot

11.5.2. Overview

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Product Portfolio

11.5.5. Key Developments

11.5.6. Strategies

11.6. Others

11.6.1. Company Snapshot

11.6.2. Overview

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Product Portfolio

11.6.5. Key Developments

11.6.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH

12.1. Research Methodology

12.1.1. Initial Data Search

12.1.2. Secondary Research

12.1.3. Primary Research

12.2. Assumptions and Scope

