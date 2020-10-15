Alkalinity Control Chemicals Market Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook IXOM, Schlumberger Limited, TECO Alkalinity Control, Wilhelmsen Group Company

The alkalinity control chemicals market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as wider application in cooling systems, boilers, and others. It is essential to utilize chemical treatments for water as impurities can affect the necessary parts and accessories of boilers. With the rising utilization of alkalinity control chemicals, their demand is estimated to grow significantly across various industries over the forecast period. Alkalinity control chemicals are the most convenient liquid treatments that provide basic alkalinity for scale control and optimum corrosion. Further, they can be utilized as neutralizers after acid cleaning operations in different systems. Stricter regulations are being put by various governmental regulatory authorities on the utilization and manufacturing of boilers in order to ensure their controlled and safe operation. However, high costs and availability of alternative chemicals are key factors restraining the growth of the alkalinity control chemicals market. Nevertheless, with the steady growth in the chemical processing industry and metal industry, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

Leading Alkalinity Control Chemicals Market Players:

Accepta, BASF SE, Canada Colors and Chemicals Limited., ChemTreat, Inc., IXOM, Schlumberger Limited, TECO Alkalinity Control, Wilhelmsen Group Company, Zeel Product

Industrial boilers & steam raising plants are used extensively in several manufacturing industries, commercial & industrial processes. Boiler water pH & alkalinity levels are the important issues that affect the maintenance as well as the operation of industrial boiler systems. Alkalinity is basically a measurement of water’s ability to neutralize acids. It further measures the buffering capacity of water to resist changes in PH upon the addition of acids & bases. In order to ensure the proper water conditions are maintained at all times, boiler systems should be well maintained to operate at optimum efficiency. This can be achieved by carefully selecting alkalinity control chemicals. Alkalinity control chemicals are basically concentrated alkaline solutions designed to regulate the alkalinity of boiler water. Alkalinity control chemicals also prevent corrosion and assist in the conversion of hard scale deposits to soft and non-sticking mud. These chemicals possess various advantages; they are convenient and ready to use, can be mixed with other treatment chemicals, and do not release carbon dioxide, as in the case of soda ash.

The “Global Alkalinity Control Chemicals Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the alkalinity control chemicals market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, and geography. The global alkalinity control chemicals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading alkalinity control chemicals market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global alkalinity control chemicals market is segmented on the basis of product type, and application. On the basis of product type, the alkalinity control chemicals market is segmented into acids and bases. The alkalinity control chemicals market on the basis of the application is classified into cooling systems, boilers, and others.

