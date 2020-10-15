Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Reach around US$ 2,799.0 Mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 2,799.0 Mn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging in major regions globally.

The market report on the Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

A.W. Faber-Castell Cosmetics GmbH, Schwan-STABILO Cosmetics GmbH & Co. KG, Alkos Cosmétiques S.A., Intercos Spa, Oxygen Development LLC, JOVI S.A., Swallowfield PLC, CONFALONIERI MATITE S.R.L., Columbia Cosmetics Manufacturing, Inc., Quadpack Sapin SL, Eugeng International Trade Co., Ltd., Ningbo Beautiful Daily Cosmetic Packaging Co., Ltd., The Packaging Company, HCT Group, and Alovey Cosmetic Packaging Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation

Market By Material

Glass

Paper

Metal

Wood

Plastic

Market By Product Type

Wooden Pencil

Moulded Pencil

Mechanical Pencil

Market By Application

Eye

Lip

Concealer Pencil

Clean-up Pencil

Cheek Balm

Sculpting Pencil

Skin Glossing Pencil

Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market By Material

1.2.2.1. Global Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Material (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue Share By Material in 2018

1.2.2.3. Glass

1.2.2.4. Paper

1.2.2.5. Metal

1.2.2.6. Wood

1.2.2.7. Plastic

1.2.3. Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market By Product Type

1.2.3.1. Global Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product Type (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Wooden Pencil

1.2.3.3. Moulded Pencil

1.2.3.4. Mechanical Pencil

1.2.4. Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market By Application

1.2.4.1. Global Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Eye

1.2.4.3. Lip

1.2.4.4. Concealer Pencil

1.2.4.5. Clean-up Pencil

1.2.4.6. Cheek Balm

1.2.4.7. Sculpting Pencil

1.2.4.8. Skin Glossing Pencil

1.2.5. Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. North America Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.5.3. Europe Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2018

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Major Manufacturers in 2018

CHAPTER 4. COSMETIC PENCIL AND PEN PACKAGING MARKET BY MATERIAL

4.1. Global Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Revenue By Material

4.2. Glass

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Paper

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Metal

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Wood

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6. Plastic

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. COSMETIC PENCIL AND PEN PACKAGING MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1. Global Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Revenue By Product Type

5.2. Wooden Pencil

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Moulded Pencil

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Mechanical Pencil

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. COSMETIC PENCIL AND PEN PACKAGING MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Global Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Revenue By Application

6.2. Eye

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Lip

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Concealer Pencil

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Clean-up Pencil

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6. Cheek Balm

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7. Sculpting Pencil

6.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.8. Skin Glossing Pencil

6.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA COSMETIC PENCIL AND PEN PACKAGING MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. North America Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE COSMETIC PENCIL AND PEN PACKAGING MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC COSMETIC PENCIL AND PEN PACKAGING MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA COSMETIC PENCIL AND PEN PACKAGING MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA COSMETIC PENCIL AND PEN PACKAGING MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. A.W. Faber-Castell Cosmetics GmbH

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Type Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Schwan-STABILO Cosmetics GmbH & Co. KG

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Type Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Alkos Cosmétiques S.A.

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Type Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Intercos Spa

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Type Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Oxygen Development LLC

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Type Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. JOVI S.A.

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Type Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Swallowfield PLC

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Type Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. CONFALONIERI MATITE S.R.L.

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Type Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Columbia Cosmetics Manufacturing, Inc.

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Type Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Quadpack Sapin SL

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Type Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

12.11. Eugeng International Trade Co., Ltd.

12.11.1. Company Snapshot

12.11.2. Overview

12.11.3. Financial Overview

12.11.4. Type Portfolio

12.11.5. Key Developments

12.11.6. Strategies

12.12. Others

12.12.1. Company Snapshot

12.12.2. Overview

12.12.3. Financial Overview

12.12.4. Type Portfolio

12.12.5. Key Developments

12.12.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

